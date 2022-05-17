Thomas Jacobs chops off his hair

Thomas Jacobs switches up his hairstyle. Pic credit: ABC

Thomas Jacobs’ life changed after appearing on The Bachelorette Season 17, and he’s recently made even more changes.

After appearing on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with a similar hairstyle, Thomas has switched things up with a lower haircut.

Thomas shared a photo revealing his fresh cut and hinted at how his Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend Becca Kufrin feels about his new look.

Thomas Jacobs rocks a new haircut

Thomas Jacobs appeared to take a page out of fellow The Bachelorette Season 17 star Blake Moynes’ book, as both men recently shaved down their lush locks.

Taking to Instagram, Thomas shared a photo that wasn’t solely about his new hair, but the transformative new do still caught his followers’ attention.

While Thomas wore a hat in most of the photos in his post, one shot gave viewers a glimpse of Thomas’ new hair.

Thomas wore a taco costume in the photo as Becca pretended to take a bite out of him. Thomas’ side profile is visible in the image, showing off his shaved head with tapered sides.

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas suggested that Becca might not be crazy about his hairstyle change in the caption of his post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sharing photos from his and Becca’s time in San Diego, California, Thomas captioned the post, “‘Hey Alexa, play Shawty is a 10.’ Also I find it suspicious I chop all my hair off THEN she starts saying how good hats look.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Thomas Jacobs’ new hair

Fans flocked to Thomas’ comment section to both praise his and Becca’s relationship and react to Thomas’ haircut.

One commenter wrote, “You two look so happy together. Hair or no hair, you can’t deny the [fire] between you both.”

Another commented, “I like your hair much better now.”

A commenter also addressed how Thomas has come a long way from being the villain of The Bachelorette Season 17, writing, “I am so happy you found the right one! When you were on the bachelorette you got such a bad edit! Most people realized that but it work out for the BEST!”

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

More people loved the haircut, with one follower writing, “Love the haircut with the hat! For men, the shorter the hair, the better!”

A commenter also voiced, “Your hair looks great…Take off the hat, for you’re more handsome with short hair. Women knows best, for their man.”

Another follower expressed feeling that Thomas can’t go wrong no matter what hairstyle he chooses, commenting, “You look good either way!”

Pic credit: @thomasajacobs/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs’ new haircut appears to be a hit with his followers.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.