Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are reportedly trying to get pregnant

Becca Kufrin has been busy hosting The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, with her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs often making an appearance.

While Becca and Thomas have been helping audiences get to know the Bachelor leads better on tour, they may have just slipped and let the audience know something interesting about their own personal lives.

During the latest tour stop, Thomas allegedly spilled the beans he and Becca were working on having a baby.

Thomas Jacobs reportedly makes shocking announcement live on stage

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour was in Los Angeles recently, and Thomas was said to have made a cameo on stage with Becca.

While Thomas and Becca have partaken in lighthearted couples moments and banter throughout the tour, audience members have declared that this particular show led to more serious tea being spilled from Thomas.

On the Game of Roses podcast, attendees recalled what they found to be a bizarre moment during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

The podcasters recounted that, while in front of an audience, Thomas started talking about how he and Becca were trying to get pregnant.

They then shared that Becca looked at Thomas with an expression that implied she wanted him to “shut the f**k up” and not talk about that in such a public setting.

Another chimed in to say that Becca’s stern reaction to Thomas’ announcement was the most genuine she had been during the show.

Becca then reportedly said something along the lines of “you didn’t hear that” to the audience and “I better not see a write-up about this tomorrow.”

The attendees declared, “She was tugging at Thomas, and it was very bizarre.”

Bachelor Nation reacts to Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin’s potential baby news

The clip from Game of Roses was posted by entrepreneur Erin Hill, and Bachelor Nation fans flocked to the comment section to give their take.

While some were thrilled at the idea of Thomas and Becca welcoming a child, others were suspicious of how authentic Thomas’ announcement was.

A commenter wrote, “In my opinion, Thomas makes a lot of public statements for attention. I think he loves seeing himself in the headlines and being discussed on the Bachelor fan pages, especially since people dote on him and Becca in the comment section.”

One commented, ‘For what it’s worth, I think they did this in every city. It’s all part of the show.”

A supporter wrote, “They would most likely have a gorgeous baby.”

Another commenter wrote, “I love you both and wish you all the best with baby.”

Time will tell how valid Thomas’ announcement really was.

