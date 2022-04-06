Thomas Jacobs surprises Becca Kufrin for her birthday during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour 

Becca Kufrin’s family shows up to celebrate her during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin has been busy hosting The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating her birthday.

Becca celebrated her 32nd birthday with family, as her mother and Thomas Jacob’s mom showed up during her tour.

Thomas Jacobs, Becca’s Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, also made an appearance on stage during the tour to give Becca a surprise for her birthday.

Becca Kufrin gets a ‘birthday surprise’ from Thomas Jacobs

Becca Kufrin took to her Instagram Stories to share clips from Thomas’ surprise appearance during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

In the clip, Thomas gets on stage with a treat and colorful birthday candles that read “happy birthday.” While most celebrate birthdays with cake or dessert, Thomas instead placed the candles in a Chipotle bowl.

Becca blew out the candles while wearing her glittering gown and wrote over the clip, “birthday surprises,” as a fan hailed Becca, “the bday queen!!”

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Thomas and Becca also thrilled fans in the audience at The Bachelor Live on Stage Tour when they shared a passionate kiss during the birthday moment.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Thomas Jacobs shared a video on TikTok documenting his process of getting Becca her birthday surprise food.

Text over the video reads, “Chipotle Bowl & BK Fries On stage surprise!”

In the video, Thomas runs around, revealing that he was sprinting to find the DoorDash driver. The video also captured Thomas surprising Becca on stage and Becca enjoying her Chipotle bowl with candles at the end of the night.

Thomas captioned the post, “Chipotle birthday surprises,” with a burrito emoji.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin’s mothers attend the tour

Thomas wasn’t the only loved one who saw Becca in action during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Becca’s mom and Thomas’ mother were also at the show, and they snapped pictures with the BIP couple.

In one photo, Becca smiles in her formal gown as she places her arms around Thomas’ mom on one side of her and her own mom on the other.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca and Thomas’ moms also posed with Becca and Thomas in front of the red rose backdrop, along with a few others.

Thomas’ mother, Lisa Thomas Jacobs, shared a photo of the merging families at the show on her Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @mammajacobs/Instagram

Becca appears to have been surrounded by love as she celebrated her birthday.

