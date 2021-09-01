Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Thomas Jacobs’ mom just may be giving away clues about what happens with Becca Kufrin

Fans may have found a potential spoiler thanks to Thomas Jacobs’ mother. Pic credit: ABC

Over the years, many members of Bachelor Nation have become pros at sleuthing out spoilers surrounding any of the shows within the franchise.

Even the smallest and unassuming detail on social media can lead a clever fan to a potential spoiler.

That has now been the case for Bachelor in Paradise couple, Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin — thanks to Thomas’ mom’s social media activity.

Thomas Jacob’s mom follows Becca Kufrin on social media

Based on previews and spoilers from various sources, most viewers know that Becca Kufrin arrived in Paradise.

She ended up as the first former Bachelorette actively competing on the summer spinoff series.

It also appears Becca hits it off with continually notorious contestant, Thomas Jacobs, while there.

Many fans have already shipped Thomas and Becca’s budding relationship and bestowed the hybrid couple name “Thecca” to the potential pair.

With so many already rooting for Thomas and Becca and feeling invested in seeing this couple succeed, a hawk-eyed fan found one reason to believe that their relationship worked out.

Thomas’ mother, Lisa Thomas Jacobs, follows Becca Kufrin on Instagram.

Fans view this obscure find as a good sign for Thomas and Becca’s relationship because if the couple were on bad terms, Lisa likely wouldn’t follow Becca.

Thomas’ mother does not follow her son’s bullies

While Lisa seems to follow several other cast members from The Bachelor franchise, it’s who she doesn’t follow that is most telling.

It’s no secret Katie’s men in paradise don’t like Thomas, with it fair to argue the men despise Thomas, constantly bashing him every chance they get.

Interestingly, Lisa does not appear to follow the men who hate Thomas most — Aaron Clancy, James Bonsall, and Tre Cooper.

Lisa Jacobs following Becca Kufrin at the very least reflects Thomas and Becca are on good terms whether they remained in a romantic relationship or not.

As a mother, Lisa doesn’t follow anyone who has bad blood with her son.

It also seems Becca Kufrin does not follow Thomas’ mother back on Instagram, which could be for a plethora of reasons, including something completely innocent that doesn’t speak to her relationship with Thomas being good or bad.

Time will tell if fans were right about this potential spoiler regarding Thomas and Becca’s relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.