The Bachelorette: Who is Thomas Jacobs and is he really there for the wrong reasons?

The Bachelorette is getting heated as accusations of being there for the wrong reason are being thrown out.

While early villain Karl Smith may have jumped the gun about accusing his fellow contestants, it seems that he may have been onto something.

For the past couple of weeks, trailers have teased that contestant Thomas Jacobs is one of the men who are there to boost his career and potentially become the next Bachelor.

While viewers took an early liking to Thomas, this might all change after his true intentions on the show are exposed.

Who is The Bachelorette’s Thomas Jacobs?

Thomas is based in San Diego like Aaron Clancy and Cody Menk, but doesn’t seem to be involved in their hometown drama.

Thomas keeps his Instagram scarce with only four posts. However, based on those posts, Thomas seems to be passionate about rescue dogs and track and field.

His official Bachelorette bio doesn’t seem to focus on many personal details other than being a big foodie and his favorite flower is a sunflower.

Rather, he elaborated on how serious he is about finding love.

He shared that “the timing to meet Katie could not be more perfect for him” and insists he’s “all about substance and true companionship.”

Are these statements true, or is it just to cover up his true intentions for being there like his fellow contestants suspect?

Is Thomas there for the wrong reasons?

Thomas’ fellow contestants seem to think so. The group date with Nick sparks this drama.

“A surprise visit from Nick…creates a big Thom-mess,” the voiceover reveals.

Nick claimed to have dirt on all these men and dropped that one of the men was there in hopes to become the next Bachelor rather than to win Katie’s heart.

Thomas reveals that he initially thought he wouldn’t go far. He thought he could use the show as a platform and potentially become the next Bachelor. However, after meeting Katie, he wants to get to know her better, and he could see himself falling for her.

Following the session with Nick Viall, Thomas is faced with several accusations from the other men.

“I’m here to find a wife,” Thomas insists, but it isn’t enough to convince the other men.

“This morning you were here for a platform,” One contestant directs at Thomas.

“He’s a pathological liar,” another contestant alleges.

“Have you ever thought, ‘Maybe I could be up being the Bachelor?'” Hunter asks.

Then Thomas seemingly admits, “That was a thought that was on my mind.”

It seems that Thomas, at this point, has realized he’s in danger of getting sent home and takes on a strategic and potentially manipulative approach.

“I’m willing to do anything it takes, including throwing out the ‘love’ word,” Thomas states.

In a separate clip, Hunter confronts Thomas in front of the rest of the house about being there for the wrong reasons.

Ultimately, it’s up to Katie to decide whether she thinks Thomas is there for the right reasons.

