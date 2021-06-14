The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston faces off against one suitor who’s not there for the right reasons

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette suitors will be put on blast as she looks for answers against rumors of insincere behavior. Pic credit: @ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston will put one Bachelorette contestant in their place rather quickly when she finds out his participation in the reality dating series appears not to be for the right reasons and that her search for love could be undermined by someone with insincere intentions.

This event has been teased in a trailer for the show as one of the men, 34-year-old Thomas Jacobs, said to the cameras “I get to raise my followers, I get to be looked at on national television.”

The teaser trailer for tonight’s episode showed that Katie did not take too kindly to the news upon learning Thomas’s reported intentions from his fellow contestant Karl Smith.

During a moment with Katie, Karl repeated what Thomas had said to the group of men which was caught on-camera.

Katie sat down to discuss what she learned with Thomas, who defended himself against claims of insincerity.

“He said that you’re here for fame,” Katie stated, as she sought clarification from her potential suitor.

Katie gives her men a stern warning about their future on the series

After learning of this disturbing information, Katie approached the men who made the cut during week one and told them she would tolerate any insincerity as many wondered about their future on the series.

She offered her suitors a warning in the hopes they would take her statement to heart.

“If you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get out,” she said with emotion in her voice.

Katie’s search for love is serious

Katie went into her Bachelor Nation experience, first as a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, with an open heart that looked for love and a serious relationship.

She said prior to her journey as The Bachelorette that she was looking for a man who was interested in a serious relationship.

“I just know where I’m at in life, and it really shows how serious I am about falling in love and finding my person. And if the thought of being engaged scares you, then you’re not ready to be with me,” she previously said in an interview with Us Weekly.

Katie said that the most important thing she could do throughout her search for love was let go of some of the control she felt she needed to have and allow the process to unfold as naturally as possible.

She wanted to trust that everything would work out the way it was supposed to, but putting her foot down against someone whose intentions were not heartfelt as a participant of the series was imperative to weed out the contestants who were sincere from those who were insincere.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.