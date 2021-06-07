Katie Thurston let slip who she fell in love with during Bachelorette filming

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston will face her men and make the choices that will determine her romantic future. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston spilled the details of whom she fell in love with during the filming of the latest season of the ABC series, which airs its first episode tonight.

As she made the rounds of interview shows prior to her season’s debut, Katie let slip in an interview with Good Morning America reporter Kaylee Hartung, which person really stole her heart.

“Myself,” she noted, saying that the entire process of realizing what she wanted and needed out of a relationship was a learning process. Katie spilled that one of the biggest things she realized was that she needed to loosen up more after realizing she always needed to be in control.

She was careful not to reveal too much about how her story unfolds.

However, Katie was ready to hand out a series of “best of” awards to some of her men, including one man who made the list for both best father and husband material.

Ready to find out more? Here’s what she had to say.

Who’s the best of the season?

Katie answered quickly when asked which men were the best at certain things this season.

The gorgeous brunette named Greg is the “best kisser;” Justin is the “most attractive;” Andrew S. is the “most sincere.”

She named Connor B., who arrived on night one wearing a cat costume as having the “best entrance.”

Michael A. racked up these three titles: “best date,” “best husband material,” and the man who would make the “best father.”

Katie elaborated, “Like I said, I have a great group of men — what do you expect? And, so, watching those emotions back and those connections form, I think that is going to be a little tough.”

Katie called this season a “rollercoaster”

Bachelor Nation first fell in love with Katie when she competed for Matt James’ heart on Season 25 of The Bachelor and rallied behind her when she stood up against some of the contestants who developed mean girl attitudes during filming.

Asked how she felts about getting ready to watch the ups and downs of her Bachelorette experience play out on television, Katie admitted that it’s “going to be hard.”

“I’ll be honest, there’s more than one person that I do fall for,” she explained.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” she said. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me.”

Kate Thurston begins her journey as The Bachelorette tonight at 8/7c on ABC.