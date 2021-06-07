The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston reveals that she did fall in love, had sex in the fantasy suites

Katie Thurston reveals that she did fall in love and had sex in the fantasy suites during her time as the star of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston revealed that she did fall in love this season and unlike Matt James on The Bachelor last season, she did have sex in the show’s fantasy suites.

The newest reality television star shared in a new interview that “nothing’s off-limits this season” and that fans can expect a lot of fun moments, drama, and most of all, the steamy moments’ viewers of The Bachelorette have come to expect.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie teased several major items for viewers. One was that she fell in love more than once. This is a common practice on the show as series leads can catch feelings for more than one of their suitors as they sort out their emotions throughout the season. She said that whether or not she was still in love was “something to find out.”

“Nothing’s off limits this season,” she said. “Love is love, and I gotta do what I gotta do.”

Katie continued to spill the season’s tea as she revealed that she had sex in the Bachelorette fantasy suites.

“I have sex in the fantasy suites, so you heard it here first. We all know it happens, but no one’s talking about it!” she joked.

Katie was not bashful in her exclamation and shared that this natural occurrence helped her in making a decision about the men she wanted to keep in her life.

Katie has ’embraced’ her strong personality

Katie revealed that throughout this season of The Bachelorette she will continue to be who she is, a woman who will speak her mind and be authentically herself.

“I’m embracing who I am and if a guy can’t accept me being sex-positive or talking about sex, it’s just not gonna work out,” Katie explained. “There are some people who are a little traditional and old school, but people around my age and younger, we’re here for it. It’s 2021, embrace your sexuality and be an empowered woman.”

Katie’s outspoken nature is reportedly worrying Bachelorette execs

The Sun revealed that The Bachelorette executives are worried Katie will give away too much information regarding the season ahead of its premiere. She is highly active on social media, and her outgoing personality could be a cause for concern as she chats to promote the series, which makes its debut tonight.

An insider close to production claimed that show executives are on edge going into this season. “There’s a lack of control with Katie they have not felt with previous Bachelorette’s. She’s outspoken and very active on social media plus with recent drama, they are being more careful than ever with how they conduct things,” the source said.

“They’re concerned her social media will reveal too much about the season or even worse, her activity will get her into trouble. Katie’s always posting about herself and saying little things here and there about her season and the guys. The last thing anyone on the show wants is another scandal, especially with the lead. But Katie has been posting more than any other lead and it’s getting out of hand,” the source concluded.

The Bachelorette debuts tonight at 8/7c on ABC.