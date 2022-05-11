Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya talk baby names with Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya talk future kids with Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs. Pic credit: ABC

On this week’s episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, it was somewhat of a double date segment.

Co-hosts of the podcast, Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin, had their significant others, Nayte Olukoya and Thomas Jacobs, on the show with them.

Currently, Nayte and Michelle are engaged but working through a long-distance relationship, while Becca and Thomas are still just dating with a proposal coming soon, according to the duo.

During the show, the two couples talked about their prospective baby names for when they are ready to start having kids in the future.

What did Nayte Olukoya say are his favorite baby names?

Nayte started off the conversation and stated, “Low-key, I’ve had a list of baby names since I was like 10 years old.”

Also, after Thomas asked Nayte if the name Babatunde would be carried on and stay in the family due to his Nigerian culture.

Nayte answered by saying, “In Nigerian culture, Babatunde will be for the first-born son when the father’s father passes away. So God forbid my dad were to pass away, whoever in the family has the first-born son after that would be Babatunde.”

He did talk about one of his favorite names, though, but it isn’t a girl’s name because Nayte proclaimed he didn’t have a lot of girl’s names in his repertoire. He did say he likes the boy name Ayodele though, because it’s the boy version of his sister’s name, Ayowomi.

What did Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs reveal their favorite baby name is?

When Becca and Thomas were asked about children’s names, they revealed they had not only talked about them, but they have favorites.

Thomas declared, “We’ve talked about baby names. We love the names Sloan and Stevie for girls. The first girl’s name would be Stevie, Stevie Jill most likely.”

Becca also added, “Her name would be Stevie after my late father. Stevie Kufrin-Jacobs or Stevie Jacobs-Kufrin. We’re still working on that part!”

When asked about boy names, Thomas said, “And for the first boy, I want John Gerald Jacobs. John is a great name.”

After hearing that name, Nayte piped in with, “I like the name John too! John is like the definition of basic, but f**k with that name. I love that name.” However, Michelle was not down with the name John because she dated a guy named Johnny.

Becca stated her preference is to have all girls, but none of the other three said which way, either way, they preferred. To hear the full episode of Bachelor Happy Hour with these four Bachelor Nation alums, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.