Becca Kufrin on possible Thomas Jacobs proposal: ‘We want to spend our lives together’

Becca Kufrin opened up about a possible proposal from Thomas Jacobs soon. Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

Becca Kufrin is ready to spend forever with her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Thomas Jacobs.

Becca first got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. in Season 22 of The Bachelor. Following a dramatic breakup after the show’s finale, Becca went on to become the leading lady of The Bachelorette and got engaged to contestant Garrett Yrigoyen. After two years together, the two decided to officially end things, and Becca went on to join Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise last summer.

During Bachelor in Paradise, Becca hit it off with The Bachelorette Season 17 contestant Thomas Jacobs. Although the two did not leave the beach hand in hand at the finale, they rekindled their relationship after filming and have been inseparable since.

Becca said an engagement is ‘down the line’ for the couple

When asked by OK! Magazine about a future proposal, Becca said that she and Thomas are confident in their relationship and do not feel the need to rush into anything.

“I mean, down the line, yes,” Becca said when prompted about a proposal, “We definitely know we want to spend our lives together. We really are in no rush, so whenever it happens, I will be happy. He just has to ask my mom’s blessing first, that is all I tell him!”

Becca also joked about the fact that they already spend most of their time together, as if they’d already tied the knot. “It’s so funny because we joke right now — because, again, we are basically together 24/7 — that we’re already married,” she said.

“When I call him my boyfriend, it seems so insignificant. I am like, ‘You’re so much more than just my boyfriend. I hate calling you that,’ but whenever it happens, I will be thrilled,” she went on. “It already feels like we’re at that point in life, and I don’t think much will change, but of course, I want a nice rock eventually to seal the deal!”

When it comes to Becca and Thomas’ daily lives, the two are appreciative to have one another by their side. “Our life is not exciting, but because I have him to do life with, to me, it’s exciting and everything that I wanted, and so life has been very good. We have been very blessed lately to have found each other in a weird, unconventional way,” Becca told OK!.

Becca and Thomas talked about marriage on recent podcast

On the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast, the couple spoke to co-hosts and Bachelor alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo about their future wedding plans.

“Do we have a wedding being planned? I don’t know, an engagement I don’t know down the line?” Bryan asked the couple.

“Thomas has set the precedence that he wants me to propose one day,” Becca replied as Thomas laughed and labeled her answer as “spinning the truth.”

Thomas chimed in, “It’s something we’ve talked about, I mean, I don’t want to spend my life with anybody else.”

Becca then went on to say that for the first time ever, she called her mom to tell her she had found the one, despite being engaged twice before.

“I called my mom, and I was like ‘mom, I think I wanna marry this guy.’ The first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

As for now, the former Bachelorette is currently hosting The Bachelor Live tour, where Thomas has been seen showing nothing but support for his girl from the sidelines.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.