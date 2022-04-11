Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya tease wedding plans

Michelle and Nayte talk about wedding plans. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young chose Nayte Olukoya as her final rose recipient during her time as the leading role on The Bachelorette, and Nayte proposed during the finale.

From the time the show quit filming to when it finally aired, Nayte and Michelle seemed more in love than ever as they took the hot seat during After The Final Rose.

The duo has been engaged for months now, and they have been talking quite a bit about their dream wedding.

What do Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya envision their dream wedding looking like?

When asked about wedding plans in an Us Weekly interview, Michelle stated, “Nayte and I, we know so many different people and we have such big families and that’s a huge part of [our planning process].”

She went on to say, “And so coming out of a pandemic … one thing that we both can’t imagine is having a small wedding and so we want to make sure that we’re completely clear of that so that’s not even a stressor for us, and then, [we want to have] warm weather [on our wedding day].”

Currently, Nayte and Michelle have a long-distance engagement because she lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Nayte is in Austin, Texas.

Nayte told Us Weekly, speaking of their long-distance engagement, “When we are together, we just spend time together like non-stop so it’s nice.”

Michelle added that when they are not physically together, they FaceTime a lot and text a great deal. She also discussed that they watch movies over FaceTime, so that way, it’s still like they are kind of together.

Michelle and Nayte love traveling and are continuing to get to know one another

Michelle also relayed that they travel a lot of the time when they are together, so that’s been nice to see other places together, too.

Last month, the couple went back to the same hotel where they got engaged while on the show. They even decided that this would be an annual trip to commemorate their relationship.

It even took a while for their dogs to start liking each other and get used to being together. However, now, like Michelle and Nayte, they love to cuddle and play together.

While the two don’t have an exact wedding date set yet, they know how they want their day to go and what they want their dream wedding to look like in theory.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.