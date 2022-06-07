This is how The Family Chantel viewers feel about Season 4 so far

The Family Chantel viewers reacted to the first episode of Season 4. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel viewers watched the Season 4 premiere this week, and there was no shortage of opinions floating around online.

Between Chantel and Pedro’s marital strife, Winter’s bariatric surgery, Winter’s new Nigerian man, Nicole and Lidia Jimeno’s glow-ups, and Karen’s witticisms, The Family Chantel viewers were here for it.

Twitter has lit up with varied responses to the different storylines presented in the first episode.

The Family Chantel viewers blew up Twitter with comments and responses to what they saw in the first episode of Season 4.

One fan remarked, “Things I’m looking forward to: 1. Karen’s hats 2. What level of creep Jah will reach 3. Learning 4 new Spanish words 4. The stoic presence of Thomas 5. Things getting a little bit more stupider.”

Someone else brought the opinion, “Winter’s ‘Nigerian man’ is probably Jah catfishing her.”

Someone else pointed out, “Look at Lydia and Nicole wearing makeup and hair extensions this season. #TheFamilyChantel too bad all that fake ish can’t mask their ugly personalities.”

Look at Lydia and Nicole wearing makeup and hair extensions this season. #TheFamilyChantel too bad all that fake ish can't mask their ugly personalities 🤷🏽‍♀️

Another viewer was alarmed by Winter having to shop for her medical supplies for her bariatric surgery in Mexico and said, “If the hospital requires u to bring ur own medical supplies…hell no.”

If the hospital requires u to bring ur own medical supplies…hell no

There was a fan of Chantel and Pedro that appeared to feel bad about their marital issues and said, “I dont want Chantel and Pedro to have problems. They are so cute together.”

The Family Chantel viewers still need to hear from River Everett

While River Everett was shown sparsely in the first episode of Season 4, viewers did not get to hear anything about his storyline or catch up with him at all.

Based on the trailers, it looks like River will be moving out of the family home this season and fans may get to hear more about what went down between him and his ex-girlfriend Megan Montenegro last season.

Karen and Thomas’ eldest son Royal and his Filipina wife Angenette will not be a part of the show for the second season in a row. Season 2 of The Family Chantel focused heavily on them and they received a lot of backlash.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.