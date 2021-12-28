These are the best 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fan reactions to Kim and Usman’s first meeting

There were wild reactions from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers over Kim and Usman’s first interactions together. Pic credit: TLC

Kim Menzies went into her first meeting with Usman Umar very hopeful about their future during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but there were some awkward moments and past influences that viewers harped on through social media.

Between Usman’s friend calling her “Super Fan,” Usman’s reaction to gifts from Kim, and Usman not wanting to stay in the same room as Kim, red flags were sent up for viewers.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers reacted to Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies first meeting

In the back of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ viewers’ minds is Usman’s relationship with his ex-wife Baby Girl Lisa who got a lot more out of Usman than Kim is apparently getting.

A critic made a meme featuring BGL that they shared on Twitter that was a GIF of BGL laughing while looking at her phone. The caption read, “Baby Girl Lisa watching this new woman get scammed.”

Another viewer used Kim’s attire adorned in Sojaboy and Usman’s friend and assistant’s comment about Kim being a super fan to make their point.

They remarked, “When she says ‘don’t call me super fan’ and she’s wearing an Usman t-shirt.”

When she says "don't call me super fan" and she's wearing an Usman t-shirt #90DayFiance #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Days pic.twitter.com/qs7bhOPLyr Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter! December 27, 2021

Kim very generously gave Usman gifts with the hopes that he would change his mind about staying over with her. Usman’s refusal to stay but very affectionate reaction to the gifts themselves was something one observer bashed.

They commented, “This is the most affection anyone in that room is getting tonight SMDH.”

This is the most affection anyone in that room is getting tonight SMDH #90DayFianceBeforethe90Days #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/wFII7mcelX — Kiki and Kibbitz Productions (@KikiKibbitz) December 27, 2021

Another popular tweet touched on the incredible lengths Kim was willing to go through to meet and potentially be with Usman, who had not even given her a commitment.

The author of this tweet jabbed, “30 hour flight to be a groupie you already lost.”

30 hour flight to be a groupie you already lost #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/J9TSmnqDV3 — 90 Day Fckery (@90DayFckery) December 27, 2021

Kimberly Menzies will get mad at Usman Umar for not wanting to have sex

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have already been able to catch a glimpse at another awkward moment that will arise between Kim and Usman when Usman apparently rejects Kim’s sexual advances.

At this point, is it unclear why Usman refuses Kim in that way, but the scene played out with Usman storming out of the room and Kim getting very upset.

Usman and his PDA with his ex-wife Lisa was cringey and viewers had a tough time listening to both of them talk about their intimacy but viewers do not have that same problem with Kim and Usman… or at least, not yet.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.