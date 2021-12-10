The Voice’s Girl Named Tom makes history on the singing competition show

Girl Named Tom on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice finals are coming up next week and the final artists have been announced. Overall, it is an eclectic group of performers.

The finals feature some familiar sounds, with John Legend’s soul singer Jershika Maple and Blake Shelton’s big voices with Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten.

However, the two other finalists are notable for reasons other than their voices.

Hailey Mia is a 13-year-old who has really won over The Voice fans. The youngest person to ever win was Brynn Cartelli at 15, so Hailey could beat that by two years if she wins.

However, Girl Named Tom has made history for a different reason. They are the first trio to ever make the finals on The Voice.

Girl Named Tom makes history on The Voice

Girl Named Tom is a trio musical group from Ohio.

The group consists of three siblings, Beckah, Joshua, and Caleb. Yes, there is no girl named Tom in the band.

On their website, the group said they “seek to create harmony in a society divided. We believe that as we share our music with our three unique voices, we can inspire the world with a common goal: To fly and help each other fly.”

Now, they can add one more title to their bio. They are finalists on The Voice.

Not only has Girl Named Tom been safe throughout the competition and never needed a last-minute save, but they are the odds-on favorites to win it all this season.

That is impressive since Girl Named Tom is the first trio in The Voice history to compete in the finale.

The last time a group made it deep into a season on The Voice was Season 19 when Worth the Wait – a mother and daughters trio – was eliminated right before the Top 9.

No other trio made it past the Battle rounds.

The best group was The Swon Brothers, who made it all the way to the finals and finished in third place.

Girl Named Tom on The Voice

They were the first singers introduced on The Voice Season 21 and had four chair turns after they sang Helplessly Hoping by Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Girl Named Tom chose Kelly Clarkson and has rolled through the competition so far.

In the Battle rounds, they sang Seven Bridges Road with Kinsey Rose, with Kelly choosing to keep Girl Named Tom, although Kelly saved Kinsey as well.

In the Knockouts, they performed Wichita Lineman by Glen Campbell and beat out Holly Forbes, sending Holly to Team Ariana.

The playoffs saw then perform Creep by Radiohead and the public vote saved them.

In the Top 13, they performed Kansas’s Dust in the Wind and the public vote moved them on. Not only that, but Girl Named Tom cracked the Top 10 on the iTunes Songs Chart.

In the Top 11, Girl Named Tom performed More Hearts Than Mine by Ingrid Andress. Once again, the public vote moved them on and they hit the iTunes Top 10 again, hitting ninth.

In the Top 10, they performed Viva la Vida by Coldplay. In the round, there were four contestants hitting the top 100, with Girl Named Tom the highest ranked at #12.

The best was yet to come.

Girl Named Tom sang River by Joni Mitchell in the semi-finals, and they became the first contestants to hit #1 on the iTunes Overall Chart since Season 18.

Now, there is one more week for Girl Named Tom to continue to make history.

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.