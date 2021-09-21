Girl Named Tom on The Voice: Who they are and what is their Instagram?

Girl Named Tom on The Voice. Pic credit: @girlnamedtom/Instagram

The Voice premiered on Monday night, September 20, and the first group that came out on the stage to perform was a huge hit.

When Girl Named Tom came out and performed, every coach turned around in their chairs.

Kelly Clarkson turned almost instantly. After that, John Legend turned around. The last two who turned around were Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton.

After this, the band seemed to be choosing between Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, and they chose Clarkson.

Who is Girl Named Tom?

Girl Named Tom is a musical group of siblings from Ohio.

On their website, the group said they “seek to create harmony in a society divided. We believe that as we share our music with our three unique voices, we can inspire the world with a common goal: To fly and help each other fly.”

However, there is no girl named Tom in the band. Instead, it is Bekah with her two brothers, Joshua and Caleb.

Their website also said, “their style combines the classics (Joni Mitchell; Crosby, Stills & Nash) with artists of today (Taylor Swift, The Wailin’ Jennys, Adrianne Lenker).”

The band said they played in 67 shows in 27 cities in their first year, crossing the country in a minivan. However, the pandemic stopped the group.

They chose not to let it stop them, as Girl Named Tom settled down in South Bend, Indiana, to write material that they want to tour with this year.

Girl Named Tom is also on YouTube and they have their songs for people to listen to.

Here is a cover of Little Green by Joni Mitchell.

Here is their song 23.

Where can you find Girl Named Tom on The Voice?

Girl Named Tom is on Instagram. You can follow them at @girlnamedtom.

There is a lot of family photos on their account, including a shot of them by the minivan they toured in.

Girl Named Tom also showed off their excitement at being on The Voice.

On August 20, they posted that they auditioned for The Voice and earned a spot.

“We’re so excited to finally share this! & humbled by this experience!! We can’t wait for you to see Girl Named Tom & the rest of Season 21 on The Voice!”

They reminded everyone today that they were going to be on the show tonight.

The Voice airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.