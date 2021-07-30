Kelly Clarkson’s monstrous salary for The Voice and her talk show revealed

Kelly Clarkson and her team on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Kelly Clarkson is involved in divorce proceedings with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, and the papers revealed her massive salary from The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In what has to come as a shock to anyone who watches the reality and talk shows, Clarkson makes more money in one month from the two shows than most people will make in 10 years.

How much does Kelly Clarkson get paid for The Voice?

Us Weekly reported that they learned the court documents in the divorce case show Clarkson, 39, makes an eye-popping $1.9 million a month between her spot on The Voice and her own show.

That totals out to about $22.8 million a year in salary for Clarkson. On top of the salary from the shows, Clarkson also has residuals coming in from her album sales.

“It was packaged together when the forensic accountant testified during the OSC (order to show cause) trial for temporary spousal and child support,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Courts ordered Clarkson to pay Brandon Blackstock $200,000 a month in spousal support.

Not only does Clarkson make over a million a month for the two shows, but she wants more money.

Us Weekly also reports that Clarkson is renegotiating her talk show contract and wants a “substantial increase.” She is currently involved in Season 2 of the talk show.

Kelly Clarkson and The Voice

Kelly Clarkson rose to popularity after she won the first season of American Idol.

Unlike many musicians from the show, Clarkson went on to have a massively successful musical career and has since moved on into other forms of entertainment.

This included joining The Voice as one of the coaches, starting in Season 14 (2018). That season, Clarkson and Alicia Keys joined the show as Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson left.

While Keys only lasted one season, Clarkson has stayed on board, along with John Legend, who joined in Season 16.

Kelly Clarkson won in her first season, with Brynn Cartelli as the winning singer. Cartelli released her debut EP in 2021, Based on a True Story.

Kelly won one more time, in Season 17, with Jake Hoot as the winning singer. Hoot has not released an album yet but did make his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2020.

The four judges in The Voice Season 21 will be OG Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and newcomer Ariana Grande, who replaces Nick Jonas.

The Voice returns to NBC for its 21st season on September 20, 2021.