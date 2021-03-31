Ariana Grande joins The Voice, will replace Nick Jonas for Season 21

Ariana Grande will join The Voice as a judge for Season 21. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Ariana Grande will be joining The Voice and replacing Nick Jonas as a coach for Season 21. The exciting news was shared by the singer, songwriter, and actress via a tweet posted on March 30.

“Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton next season, season 21 of NBC The Voice,” she wrote along with a new photograph where she was perched atop her red coach’s chair.

Ariana’s dark brown tresses were pulled back away from her face in the pic. She wore a leopard print dress and matching high-heeled shoes.

In her post, the singer wrote she would miss Nick Jonas, who will exit The Voice after this season, his second as a coach.

Nick first joined The Voice for season 18 in Spring 2020. He returned to replace Gwen Stefani for the show’s 20th season.

Ariana said in a statement to NBC, “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”

How did Ariana’s fellow coaches react?

John Legend tweeted “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

“Next season we are bringing y’all some powerful female energy! Welcome to The Voice family Ariana Grande,” tweeted Kelly Clarkson.

“There’s a new The Voice coach in town y’all! Welcome to the fam Ariana Grande!!!!” penned Blake Shelton in a tweet.

“Congrats Ariana Grande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family,” wrote exiting coach Nick Jonas on Twitter.

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBC Universal Television and Streaming in a press release.

“We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of The Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity, and unique expertise in all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists,” she stated.

Who is Ariana Grande?

Ariana is a powerhouse vocalist whose international fan base has helped her to become one of the biggest pop superstars of this generation. Her most recent album, Positions, broke the record for most songs to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She recently won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Rain on Me with Lady Gaga.

Ariana began her television career on the Nickelodeon television series Victorious, where she starred as Cat alongside Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gilles, and Daniella Monet. The character was the most cheerful and optimistic person in her group of friends.

This will be the first time Ariana will be returning to network television since starring on Nickelodeon’s Sam and Cat, where she starred as Cat Valentine alongside Jenette McCurdy as Sam Puckett for one season in 2014.

She is also a Broadway veteran having portrayed the role of Charlotte in the musical 13, for which Ariana won a National Youth Theatre Association Award reported Refinery 29.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.