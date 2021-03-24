The Voice: Here’s who is headed to the Battles Round

An eclectic and talented group of performers made it to the final teams of Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC/Art Streiber

After weeks of competition, The Voice competitors have officially finished their blind auditions and the show is officially headed to the Battles Rounds.

The show’s four coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton have made their pitches and encouraged this season’s hopefuls to join their teams.

After six episodes and lots of good-natured ribbing between the quartet of legendary music artists, the real work begins as the coaches help their performers, readying them for the next phase of their Voice journey.

Now that these performers are set in place, four teams of artists will move forward in the competition, showing off their skills as they battle to keep their spots.

The coaches will not be alone as they help their teams find their footing as performers. The Battles Rounds will also feature a who’s who of music performers that will work alongside Kelly, John, Nick, and Blake and assist in picking songs and fine-tuning performances.

The next phase of the competition begins March 29.

Which performers made the cut?

The team members of coaches John Legend, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson (not pictured) are set on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

Team Blake Shelton is made up of the following members: Aaron Konzelman, Avery Roberson, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Pete Mroz, Savanna Chestnut, and Keegan Farrell.

Team Kelly Clarkson includes Ainae, Anna Grace Felten, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Ghianna Zoe, Halley Greg, JD Casper, Kenzie Wheeler, Ryleigh Modig, and Savanna Woods.

Team John Legend has the following members: Denisha Dalton, Carolina Rial, Christine Cain, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Durell Anthony, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, and Zania Alake.

Team Nick Jonas consists of Awari, Andrew Marshall, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Lindsay Joan, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, and Zae Romeo.

What are the Battles Rounds?

During The Voice Battles Rounds, coaches will place two or even three members of their own team up against one another to sing the same song.

The show will welcome some special industry heavyweights to help the coaches work with their team members to continue in the competition.

Next week fans will be treated to Grammy-winning performer Luis Fonsi will support Team Kelly, former Glee star and Emmy-winner Darren Criss will advise for Team Nick, legendary R&B singer Brandy will share her expertise with Team Legend, and country superstars Dan + Shay will work side-by-side with Team Blake for the Battles Rounds.

The Voice will only air on Mondays moving forward instead of its two-night schedule from the beginning of the season.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.