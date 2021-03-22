Nick Jonas called out for ‘seriously inappropriate’ pitch on The Voice

Nick Jonas was called out for an inappropriate pitch of a contestant on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

In an attempt to win a contestant for his team on The Voice, Nick Jonas used what John Legend called a “seriously inappropriate” pitch.

Nick used a slideshow filled with memes to good-naturedly slam his fellow coaches to win Anna Grace to his team after hearing the 20-year-old perform her rendition of the Billie Eilish song “My Future.”

Nick stood up from his red coach’s char and walked to the middle of the stage.

It was then that he used a slideshow to poke fun at his fellow coaches including Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

While Kelly’s meme was comical, the others took more direct jabs at the male coaches.

One of them labeled Blake as a “puppy hater.” A second said John was “not so legend.”

Anna listened to John & Kelly’s attempts to woo her to their teams

Anna hails from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and claimed that her life would be nothing without music. She said performing was “super important” to her.

John said that he loved the nuances in her delivery and claimed Anna made “pure choices” as she sang and felt they “got” each other musically.

Kelly shared how much she loved that particular Billie Eilish song. She enjoyed how much Anna seamlessly hit the high notes, and she shared her feelings on how the song was a contemporary take on an old-school vibe. Kelly commented how she would coach the young singer as if Anna chose to be a part of her team.

The coaches attempted to sway Anna to their teams

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend tried to sway a singer for their team away from Nick Jonas’ hard pitch. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

Blake went in the opposite direction of his fellow coaches. He claimed that Anna needed to be protected on a show such as The Voice and not let outside influences distract her from the path she clearly wanted to be on. It was then he took a lighthearted dig at Nick, calling him “the wrong coach.”

“In all seriousness, you’re phenomenal, I love your voice and it would be an honor to coach you,” Nick responded.

John shot back, “That pitch was seriously inappropriate.”

In the end, Anna went with Kelly, leading Blake to tell Nick that his efforts to sway her to his team didn’t work.

“What happened Nick? You even had a PowerPoint presentation,” joked the country superstar.

Good Housekeeping reported that Nick would later score artists, Rachel Mac and Lindsay Joan. He currently has the following members on his team: Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Raine Stern, Zae Romeo, Andrew Marshall, Jose Figueroa Jr., and Bradley Sinclair.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.