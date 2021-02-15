Why Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent Valentine’s Day apart

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra looked strong as ever at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were separated by work commitments for Valentine’s Day this year.

With Jonas in Los Angeles filming The Voice and his wife Chopra filming a movie in London, they were sadly unable to be together for the special day.

Despite being apart, this still didn’t stop Nick Jonas from pulling out all the stops for Valentine’s Day this year.

How did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spend Valentine’s Day?

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of Nick Jonas’ extravagant Valentine’s Day present. The photo shows Priyanka looking overwhelmed as she is surrounded by an ocean of roses.

“I wish you were here @nickjonas. Just a couple of roses” wrote Chopra.

“Just a few” Jonas commented.

Priyanka woke up to dozens of roses sent to her by Nick for Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @priyankachopra/Instagram

Of course, this was no one-way moment. Priyanka surprised Nick Jonas with a huge display of candles expressing just how she felt about him.

“Came home after a long day on set to this lovely surprise from @priyankachopra all the way from London. I love you, babe. Happy Valentine’s day.” gushed Jonas.

Priyanka surprised Nick with dozens of candles to spell out her declaration of love. Pic credit: @nickjonas/Instagram

The pair also exchanged heart-melting Valentine’s Day messages on Instagram.

“My forever Valentine. I love you.” wrote Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas posted a photo of the couple out riding horses, alongside the message: “Happy Valentine’s Day, Priyanka. Thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back.”

Nick wrote Priyanka an adorable Valentine’s message alongside a photo of the couple horse riding together. Pic credit: @nickjonas/Instagram

How did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get together?

Chopra revealed to Vogue the couple first started exchanging messages in September 2016, after Nick Jonas slid into her DMs via Twitter.

However, it wasn’t until February 2017 the pair made their first face-to-face contact at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Jonas made a beeline for Chopra as soon as he saw her, confessing to Vogue, “And I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.”

From there, the pair began to hang out as friends, even attending the 2017 Met Gala together.

At the time, Chopra was quick to make it clear they were just going as friends. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra said, “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren, and we decided to go together, and it was fun.”

A whole year later, they saw each other at the Met Gala yet again in May 2018, and their romance began to blossom. Within weeks, their relationship became public.

When did Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra get married?

After less than a year of dating, Jonas and Chopra tied the knot on December 1, 2018. After a week of festivities leading up to their big day, they said their vows at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

The extravagant venue boasts 347 rooms and is one of the world’s largest private residences.

The ceremony saw the couple bring their two cultures together as they said Christian vows, led by Nick’s pastor father.