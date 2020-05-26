Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first date anniversary with cute photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now happily married, but on Monday, Priyanka took the opportunity to share a photo from the first date that they went on.

The couple met in 2017 at New York’s Met Gala. That happened in May, which was the same month that the couple went on its first date in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas story begins

Nick took Priyanka to a performance of Beauty and the Beast – Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl on May 25, 2018.

Now, two years later, Priyanka has shared a fun photo on Instagram to mark how quickly the time has passed.

Captioned in the photo that is shared below, Priyanka had a lot to say about her beau.

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”

Nick responds to Priyanka on social media

Shortly after Priyanka made the post to her social media account, Nick went on it and left her a comment.

“Best two years of my life. I love you.”

Following his comment, Nick then went to his own Instagram account to post a photo of his own. It was a great moment for fans of the couple.

On the image, Nick posted a loving comment that noted just how lucky he feels to be in a relationship with her.

“This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 after the relationship moved along very quickly. It will be very interesting to see what they decide to do when their second wedding anniversary comes along later this year.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together during the worldwide pandemic and has shared a few pictures on social media while it has all taken place.

In the photo below, Priyanka is shown modeling a saree at home with Nick. It’s a cute photo that showed how even celebrities have to find a fun way to pass the time.

The couple appears to still be going strong as they head deeper into their second year of marriage and have likely grown even closer with all of the recent time spent together.