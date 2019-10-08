Nick Jonas on The Voice: Twitter reacts

NBC announced on Monday that Nick Jonas will replace Gwen Stefani as a coach on The Voice Season 18. Stefani, who returned to the show for Season 17 after first appearing as a coach in Season 7, is leaving for the final dates of her Just A Girl concert residency in Las Vegas. It is scheduled to start in February 2020.

The big news that Nick is joining The Voice Season 18 was announced during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday.

The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend released videos welcoming Nick Jonas to the show.

Shelton poked fun at Jonas, saying he would have to review the rules of the TV show because he wasn’t even sure that Jonas was old enough to be a coach on The Voice.

“I’m not even sure if you’re old enough to be a coach on The Voice,” he joked, “but I’m certain that you’re going to get your butt kicked, buddy.”

Jonas also released a video yesterday expressing his excitement about the opportunity to join The Voice coaches for Season 18.

“Well, the big news is finally out,” he said. “I am so excited… Season 18 of The Voice… to be joining that crew of amazing judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton.”

Nick Jonas’ fans have been sharing their excitement on Twitter since the announcement yesterday.

You’re gonna make a great judge. They’ll all be a sucker for you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

This is crazy #TeamJonas ……. Wow!!!! I can't believe it! I remember you on the show when you were an advisor. This is amazing news! So happy for you Nick. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Wao7VdYsrB — Laura Piil-Cerqua (@Laura1375) October 8, 2019

Congratulations!!! So excited for this new project, you’re going to kill it as always. 🥳❤️ — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) October 8, 2019

Can't wait to see you and @kevinjonas as mentors!! 👀👀👀 — nina (@comebacktojonas) October 8, 2019

Proof @nickjonas is going to be a great Coach on #TheVoice next season. pic.twitter.com/iXr7VyAiW7 — Songland (@NBCSongland) October 8, 2019

Me auditioning for the voice just to see Nick Jonas knowing I can’t even HUM a tune pic.twitter.com/0nTG16J0Xd — 😍 (@Thickleycyrus) October 8, 2019

Me auditioning on the voice trying to get @nickjonas to turn his chair #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice pic.twitter.com/4YCa5NV6wX — 🙄 (@taintedkitkat) October 8, 2019

Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin, also reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Congrats brother! Can’t wait to see you kill it on Season 18 of @nbcthevoice!!,” Joe tweeted.

Congrats brother! Can’t wait to see you kill it on Season 18 of @nbcthevoice!! #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice @nickjonas https://t.co/PUcHWMs8aU — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) October 8, 2019

“Congrats @nickjonas on joining @nbcthevoice!! Proud of you!” Kevin also tweeted.

Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra, also reacted to the news. She said Nick has “been a music prodigy since he was 7 years old,” and warned Blake to watch out because he will be getting a lot of competition from Jonas.

“Blake, you better watch out!” she said.

News that Nick Jonas has been picked to be a coach on The Voice Season 18 comes amid his Happiness Begins Tour with his brothers, Joe and Kevin, to promote their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins. The tour, which began in Miami in August, is scheduled to end in Paris in February 2020. This is just in time for Nick to join the other coaches for Season 18 on The Voice.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC