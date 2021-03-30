Why wasn’t Kelly Clarkson on The Voice? Kelsea Ballerini steps in

Kelsea Ballerini stepped in for Kelly Clarkson during the Battle Rounds episodes of NBC’s The Voice alongside John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

Kelsea Ballerini’s presence on the latest episode of The Voice had some viewers wondering why Kelly Clarkson wasn’t seated in her coach’s chair alongside John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton.

The country superstar stepped in for Kelly for the Battles Rounds of the series, leaving many fans confused.

Kelly took to her Instagram to explain why she was absent from the latest episode of the series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared a post to Instagram on March 24 where she explained that she was not feeling well.

“Thank you so much Kelsea Ballerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather! I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y’all aren’t going to want to miss this!!” Kelly wrote in a caption that accompanied a video teaser of what fans could expect.

In response Kelsea shared sitting in Kelly’s red chair was the “biggest honor ever and you know I got you.”

Kelsea Ballerini told Kelly Clarkson she had her back as she looked after her team on The Voice. Pic credit: Instagram

Kelsea claims she is a member of Kelly’s fan club

Kelsea previously served as an advisor and fifth coach for the Comeback Stage contestants on The Voice during Season 15.

She also admitted she a member of Kelly’s fan club.

“I’m such a fan of Kelly’s. I’m actually in her fan club,” Kelsea admitted during the episode. “I was her advisor a couple years on this show, so I feel like we’re kind of kindred and I know what she likes. Just pretend I’m Kelly.”

Kelly spoke to Kelsea by phone and shared her best advice as she stood up for Team Kelly. She said, “If I can give you any advice, don’t trust Blake.”

Kelsea held her own against the other coaches

The Love Me Like You Mean It singer moderated a battle against Team Kelly’s Gean Garcia, 19, and Ryleigh Modig, 18, who sang of Ariana Grande’s “pov.”

She called Kelly for her guidance. This led the other coaches to joke at Kelsea’s expense.

“I didn’t know you could phone a friend,” Nick quipped. Blake claimed Kelsea reaching out to Kelly was “illegal.”

Kelsea announced that Ryleigh was the winner of the battle. Within seconds, John and Nick both hit their steal buttons to try and score Gean for their team.

John claimed that Nick was an “inexperienced” coach while the Spaceman singer joked that “we can’t all be John Legend.”

Gean chose to switch over to John’s team as Seaon 20 continues.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.