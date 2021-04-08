The Voice: Kelly Clarkson updates fans on when she’ll return to the show

Kelly has been missing from The Voice for the past couple of episodes and fans miss her. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson has updated fans on when she will return to the NBC show.

As blind auditions wrapped up, Kelly was suddenly MIA from her iconic red chair. The battle rounds heated up with Kelsea Ballerini taking over for Kelly.

Thanks to Kelly’s news, it looks like Kelsea will soon say goodbye to the singing competition show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Why has Kelly Clarkson been missing from The Voice?

On March 22, Kelly used Instagram to let viewers know her seat would be filled for a couple of weeks.

Kelly shared a video of fellow coach John Legend asking, “Where’s Kelly?” to Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton. The footage also included Kelly on the phone thanking someone for filling in for her.

The Voice host Carson Daly kicked off the episode that evening by addressing Kelly’s absence. It turns out Kelly wasn’t feeling that good and unfortunately had to miss a couple of tapings.

“Kelly is staying at home, but she’s watching the battles remotely, and we were very lucky enough to get her good friend and our good friend, Kelsea Ballerini,” Carson shared, introducing the country crooner.

After the episode, The American Idol alum echoed Carson’s words on social media while also giving a shoutout to her replacement.

When will Kelly Clarkson return to The Voice?

There’s good news for The Voice fans. Kelly will return to her chair for the next episode on Monday, April 15.

Kelly used Twitter to share the happy news with fans and thank Kelsea for doing such a fantastic job with her team.

Pic credit: @kellyclarkson/Twitter

Fans of the NBC show immediately flooded Kelly’s tweet with excitement over her return. She was certainly missed.

Pic credit: @Lisa53790505/Twitter

The comments section was also filled with praise for Kelsea, who many felt killed it while filing in for Kelly.

Pic credit: @BZeimens/Twitter

Twitter users also expressed their happiness over Kelly and Kelsea being such great friends. After all, the two ladies continuously praise each other on social media. They are queens to many fans.

Pic credit: @mpulley2010/Twitter

Kelsea Ballerini is leaving The Voice for now as Kelly Clarkson returns from sick leave.

There’s no question fans haven’t seen the last of Kelsea on the hit NBC show. Kelsea made a great addition and will likely be back in some capacity.

Kelly’s ready to take back her infamous red chair in the hopes of leading her team to victory. All four judges have some great contenders to win the NBC show, and it’s time for everyone to bring their A-game.

Are you excited to see Kelly return to The Voice? What did you think of Kelsea as a replacement?

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.