How many times has Blake Shelton won The Voice?


Blake Shelton celebrates 10 years on The Voice, how winners has he picked?
After 20 Seasons on The Voice Blake has racked up quite a few wins. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice just kicked off its 20th season, and Blake Shelton remains the last man standing from the original coaches on the singing competition show.

John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas join Blake in the iconic red coaching chairs this season.

It’s Kelly’s seventh season with the NBC show and John’s fifth. Nick is back for his second stint, but he has not been on consecutive seasons like Blake, John, and Kelly.

As the milestone season begins, fans can’t help but wonder how many times Blake Shelton has won The Voice. After all, Blake has been there since day one. He should have quite a few wins under his belt.

The cocky country singer loves to prove he has what it takes to make contestants a winner. Let’s take a look at just how often Blake’s words have rung true.

How many times has Blake won The Voice?

Blake has won The Voice seven times in the 19 seasons he has been a coach, which isn’t too bad.

The I’ll Name The Dogs singer won seasons 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 13, and 18. He is the only coach ever to win three consecutive seasons.

Forer coach Adam Levine, who remains the second longest-running coach, never won two seasons in a row. Adam only won three times during his 16 seasons on the hit NBC reality TV show.

Kelly, who is now the third longest-running coach on The Voice, is the only other coach to win multiple seasons in a row. She won seasons 14, 15, and 17, making Kelly tied with Adam for the second coach with the most wins behind Blake.

Blake knows what he’s doing on The Voice

As previously mentioned, Blake likes to talk a big game when taking constants to the end. It isn’t only his winning record that proves the singer knows his stuff but also Blake’s runner-up record.

12 out of the 19 second-place contestants have been Team Blake. In seasons 3 and 17, the country crooner had the top two spots of the season.

Every season Blake has had at least one team member in the finals. It’s not a given that all coaches end up with a contestant in the final four.

Blake Shelton has begun his 20th season on The Voice. The country singer knows what he is talking about and his record on the reality TV show proves it.

However, it’s a new season and anyone’s game. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas are no slouches either.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

