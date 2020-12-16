Who won The Voice 2020? Here’s who was crowned Season 19 winner last night

Last night saw a tense finale of The Voice when Team Gwen and Team Blake held the last two contestants. The real-life couple was against each other to win The Voice.

Ultimately, Gwen took home the win with her young contestant Carter Rubin. Throughout the season, Gwen shared how much she loved working with young people and it seems to have paid off.

Team Legend’s John Holiday came in fifth place, Team Kelly’s DeSz came in fourth place, and Team Blake’s Ian Flanigan came in third.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This left Team Blake’s Jim Ranger and Team Gwen’s Carter Rubin. In the end, Carter won!

Team Gwen won with young Carter Rubin

Gwen won against her fiancé, Blake, and got her very first win in five seasons. Blake has had seven wins over his 19 seasons.

Carter also made history by becoming the youngest male champion at 15 years old. The only other young person to win The Voice was Brynn Cartelli.

For his finale performances, Carter sang The Climb by Miley Cyrus, and his original song was called From Up Here.

Carter was also lucky enough to sing with his coach Gwen. They sang her song You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

While Carter may have won, the other finalists delivered some incredible performances as well.

For instance, coach Kelly and DeSz sang I’m Every Woman, John Legend and John Holiday crooned Bridge Over Troubled Water, and Blake got to perform with two finalists.

Blake and Ian sang Willie Nelson’s Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.

While Blake and Jim sang Dwight Yoakam’s Streets of Bakersfield.

The finale saw incredible special guest performances

There were also several special guests including Keith Urban, P!nk, Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, JP Saxe, Julia Michaels, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly ft. Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and 24KGoldn ft. Iann Dior.

What was your favorite performance? Were you happy with the winner?

The Voice will come back for its 20th season in spring 2021.

Gwen will be taking a break and will be replaced by Nick Jonas. Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are all set to return as coaches.

The Voice is currently on hiatus and will return in the spring.