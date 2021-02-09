Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

90 Day Fiance fans keep comparing Mike Youngquist to Blake Shelton


90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist.
90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist’s Instagram video has fans comparing him to country superstar Blake Shelton. Pic credit: TLC

Season 8 has been a tough one for Mike Youngquist and his girlfriend Natalie Mordovtseva. She upended her life in Ukraine to join him in Washington and, so far, it has been anything but smooth sailing.

From her concerns regarding her living situation to calling Mike’s lifestyle “low class,” to say the pair haven’t been seeing eye to eye is an understatement.

And although his on-screen love life might seem rocky, 90 Day Fiance fans haven’t missed their opportunity to toss some compliments his way.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

After a recent video upload to Instagram that saw Mike reunited with Uncle Beau, fans were quick to tell Mike how handsome he is. And some even agreed that Mike resembled country music superstar Blake Shelton.

monsterscriticsreality

102 74

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance's Deavan Clegg is drawing criticism for a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee...

View

Feb 8

1 0
Open
#90DayFiance's Deavan Clegg is drawing criticism for a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee is "dead." Her IG post contained a photo of her and Jihoon with sad emojis covering their faces and the words "#90DayFiance Star Dead" "Swipe Up." The thing is, the post linked to a year-old article about Angela Deem's mother's death. Clickbait too far? Details at link in the bio. ⁠ (📸 Pic credit: TLC)⁠ ----------------------------⁠ #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #deavanclegg #jihoonlee #deavanjihoon

#90DayFiance's Deavan Clegg is drawing criticism for a misleading post implying that Jihoon Lee is "dead." Her IG post contained a photo of her and Jihoon with sad emojis covering their faces and the words "#90DayFiance Star Dead" "Swipe Up." The thing is, the post linked to a year-old article about Angela Deem's mother's death. Clickbait too far? Details at link in the bio. ⁠
(📸 Pic credit: TLC)⁠
----------------------------⁠
#90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #deavanclegg #jihoonlee #deavanjihoon ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly ...

View

Feb 7

6 0
Open
(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly morning PSA from Monsters & Critics Reality. . . . . #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90day #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance_

(Volume on) We just thought you should know in case you didn’t already.😏 Just your friendly morning PSA from Monsters & Critics Reality.
.
.
.
.
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayplan #90dayfiancewhatnow #90day #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance_ ...

6 0

monsterscriticsreality

“The Serbia Plan.” 🤦🏼‍♀️🧐 (Volume on ↗️) A perplexing plan indeed. Enjoy our ...

View

Feb 5

11 0
Open
“The Serbia Plan.” 🤦🏼‍♀️🧐 (Volume on ↗️) A perplexing plan indeed. Enjoy our re-edited clip of #90dayfiance in which we imagine how others would react to Andrew’s genius plans. 🤷🏼‍♀️ —————————— #90dayfiance #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90day #90day #90dayfiancerecap #90dayfiancehappilyever #90dayfiancetellall #90daymemes

“The Serbia Plan.” 🤦🏼‍♀️🧐 (Volume on ↗️) A perplexing plan indeed. Enjoy our re-edited clip of #90dayfiance in which we imagine how others would react to Andrew’s genius plans. 🤷🏼‍♀️
——————————
#90dayfiance #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90day #90day #90dayfiancerecap #90dayfiancehappilyever #90dayfiancetellall #90daymemes ...

11 0

90 Day Fiance fans share their opinions on how handsome they find Mike to be

With the ongoing drama between himself and Natalie, Mike’s ego has taken more than a few shots in recent episodes.

So, 90 Day Fiance fans were quick to let him know that not only do they think he’s a great guy but that he’s also a handsome catch.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram, Mike shared that they were enjoying “bonfires, barbeque, taking shots” and “having some beer.” Many fans opted to point out how happy Mike looked in the video and how lucky Natalie was to have a guy like him.

One fan seized the opportunity to flatter Mike by writing, “Hey…omg you are the sweetest guy…she doesn’t know how lucky she is…I’d love to live where you live.”

Screenshot in praise of 90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist.
Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

Others pointed out how handsome they find Mike to be.

“You are so sweet and good looking. Any lady would be lucky to have you!!” wrote one fan.

Screenshot in praise of 90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist.
Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

While another shared, “God you’re gorgeous [heart eye emojis].”

Screenshot in praise of 90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist.
Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

Fans say Mike resembles country superstar Blake Shelton

While the comments just kept rolling for Mike, a few fans took the compliments a step farther by comparing Mike to a megastar in the country music world — Blake Shelton.

“Has anyone ever told you that you resemble Blake Shelton???” a follower asked.

Screenshot in praise of 90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist.
Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

Mike’s cheeky response said that he was trying to meet the star in order to obtain “a side-by-side picture.”

Another fan commented, “I thought it was Blake at first!!”

Screenshot in praise of 90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist.
Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

It seems that there is plenty of love to go around for Mike. For many 90 Day Fiance fans, it can be hard to watch him having such a tough time with Natalie in Season 8 of the show.

Here’s to hoping that they’re able to make amends. And, in the meantime, Mike can enjoy the ongoing support from his fans.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x