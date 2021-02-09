90 Day Fiance fans keep comparing Mike Youngquist to Blake Shelton

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist’s Instagram video has fans comparing him to country superstar Blake Shelton. Pic credit: TLC

Season 8 has been a tough one for Mike Youngquist and his girlfriend Natalie Mordovtseva. She upended her life in Ukraine to join him in Washington and, so far, it has been anything but smooth sailing.

From her concerns regarding her living situation to calling Mike’s lifestyle “low class,” to say the pair haven’t been seeing eye to eye is an understatement.

And although his on-screen love life might seem rocky, 90 Day Fiance fans haven’t missed their opportunity to toss some compliments his way.

After a recent video upload to Instagram that saw Mike reunited with Uncle Beau, fans were quick to tell Mike how handsome he is. And some even agreed that Mike resembled country music superstar Blake Shelton.

90 Day Fiance fans share their opinions on how handsome they find Mike to be

With the ongoing drama between himself and Natalie, Mike’s ego has taken more than a few shots in recent episodes.

So, 90 Day Fiance fans were quick to let him know that not only do they think he’s a great guy but that he’s also a handsome catch.

In a recent video posted to his Instagram, Mike shared that they were enjoying “bonfires, barbeque, taking shots” and “having some beer.” Many fans opted to point out how happy Mike looked in the video and how lucky Natalie was to have a guy like him.

One fan seized the opportunity to flatter Mike by writing, “Hey…omg you are the sweetest guy…she doesn’t know how lucky she is…I’d love to live where you live.”

Others pointed out how handsome they find Mike to be.

“You are so sweet and good looking. Any lady would be lucky to have you!!” wrote one fan.

While another shared, “God you’re gorgeous [heart eye emojis].”

Fans say Mike resembles country superstar Blake Shelton

While the comments just kept rolling for Mike, a few fans took the compliments a step farther by comparing Mike to a megastar in the country music world — Blake Shelton.

“Has anyone ever told you that you resemble Blake Shelton???” a follower asked.

Mike’s cheeky response said that he was trying to meet the star in order to obtain “a side-by-side picture.”

Another fan commented, “I thought it was Blake at first!!”

It seems that there is plenty of love to go around for Mike. For many 90 Day Fiance fans, it can be hard to watch him having such a tough time with Natalie in Season 8 of the show.

Here’s to hoping that they’re able to make amends. And, in the meantime, Mike can enjoy the ongoing support from his fans.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.