The Voice coaches call one singer’s performance ‘insulting’ and ‘rude’

The Voice Season 21 finalists. Pic credit: NBC

Heading into The Voice finale tonight, it is anyone’s game.

Everyone has their fans, and two performers seem to be frontrunners to win it all — Wendy Moten and Girl Named Tom.

However, out of the two favorites, one of them faces an uphill battle because of the public’s perception of them.

It didn’t help when the coaches said her performance in the finals was both “insulting” and “rude.”

The Voice Coaches feel Wendy Moten makes it seem too easy

Wendy Moten has one of, if not the best, voice this season on The Voice.

She had fleeting success over two decades ago, but has spent the rest of her career as nothing more than a backup singer to some great musicians on concert tours.

The biggest complaint, outside of her previous music experience, comes with her performances.

She sings the songs perfectly and has an amazing voice, but she never really connects with the audience like someone like Jershika Maple does.

While Jershika doesn’t have the range on Wendy Moten, she is able to really emote while singing and it brings something special to her performances.

The coaches all love Wendy, but some of their comments on Monday night was not helpful.

“Wendy, I just don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone with a gift like you have,” John Legend said. “Your voice is just so flawless and perfect. And then you just stand there and do it with such nonchalance. It’s… it’s… it’s insulting to every other singer that works so hard! We just watch you do it, and it just looks so easy coming out of you.”

Kelly Clarkson agreed, adding that “it’s rude” how easy Wendy makes it seem.

Those were compliments, but they are also what might cost Wendy the victory.

Wendy Moten heading into finals on The Voice

Those comments came after Wendy performed Patti LaBelle’s version of Over the Rainbow. Her other song was a performance of Whitney Houston’s How Will I Know.

Once again it was flawless, but there was a problem. Carson Daly commented that it was perfect and sounded exactly like Whitney did on her album.

The fans who watch and vote on The Voice usually want to see performers take a song and make it their own. Instead, Wendy seemed to do a pitch-perfect karaoke performance of Whitney Houston, which does her no favors.

She has a great voice, but the fact that she puts little to no emotion into her performances and makes it seem so easy could cost her against similar singers like Jershika or the frontrunners Girl Named Tom.

The Voice airs its Season 21 finale on Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC.