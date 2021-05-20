The Voice: Can Blake Shelton pull off another win? ‘Winningest coach’ has an advantage in finale

am Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young are pictured with their coach Blake Shelton as they head into the season finale of The Voice. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

Blake Shelton may have an advantage going into The Voice finale.

The “winningest coach” may be able to pull off another big upset this season after Monday and Tuesday night’s episodes where the Top 9 were narrowed down to five finalists.

According to USA Today, Blake now has the best chance at earning his eighth win as the show heads into its finale episode.

He has two singers in the top five. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas each have one singer left on each of their teams.

John’s team is represented by Victor Solomon. Kenzi Wheeler is the sole contestant on Team Kelly. Rachel Mac is Team Jonas.

Blake moved forward into the finale represented by team members Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young. Jordan Matthew was pushed forward into the top five after an instant save performance of Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away.”

“I can’t believe it,” Jordan Matthew said to the coaches after it was announced he would advance to the finals.

Jordan Matthew addressed Blake directly and said, “Thank you so much for just letting me by myself. I’ve always felt like an underdog.”

What are the odds of Blake winning the season?

With the ratio of performers to judges, Blake clearly has the upper hand when it comes to placing one of his two team members in the top spot to score an overall win for Season 20.

However the ultimate decision rests in the hands of viewers, who will cast their final votes during the series live finale.

Blake could lose the season if the other finalists have better song choices, performances, and delivery of their respective tunes.

The way they look, the theme of their performance, the way the other coaches respond all have a hand in how America votes, so it is critical that the aforementioned singers give it their all for the finale.

What else can fans expect from the finale?

Music superstars Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, Gwen Stefani ft. Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, and Kelsea Ballerini will hit The Voice stage in a jam-packed night of music and entertainment, said an NBC press release.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend will perform with their final artists.

In a twist to the evening’s performances, the top five will each perform two cover songs — a ballad that will be a special dedication and an up-tempo cover.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.