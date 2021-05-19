The Voice announces Season 20 finale performances — including the return of two former coaches

The coaches of The Voice will welcome big name stars to the stage of the NBC series including two former fan favorites. Pic credit: NBC

The Voice has announced the finale performances of Season 20 of the NBC reality talent competition.

One of these will include the return of two former coaches to the series.

Music superstars Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, Gwen Stefani ft. Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, and Kelsea Ballerini will hit The Voice stage in a jam-packed night of music and entertainment, said an NBC press release.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The legendary performers will partake in the series two-hour live season finale, which is scheduled to air Tuesday, May 25.

Maroon 5’s lead singer is Adam Levine, who was an original coach on the show for 16 seasons. He scored a win three times on Season 1 with Javier Colon, Season 5 with Tessanne Chin, Season 9 with Jordan Smith.

He and Maroon 5 will perform their latest hit single, Beautiful Mistakes, featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Here are more details surrounding the thrilling evening

Gwen Stefani is also a former winning coach. She nailed Season 19 with the youngest winner in the show’s history, Carter Rubin. Carter won over Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan of Team Blake Shelton, Desz of Team Kelly Clarkson, and John Holiday of Team John Legend.

Gwen will perform her latest single, Slow Clap, featuring rap star Saweetie.

Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend will perform with their final artists.

These include Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake, Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend, and Rachel Mac from Team Nick. One will be named the season’s winner during the telecast.

Blake Shelton will perform his Top 15 and climbing hit single Minimum Wage from his new album Body Language.

There will be a twist to the finale

In a twist to the evening’s performances, the top five will each perform two cover songs — a ballad that will be a special dedication and an up-tempo cover.

Justin Bieber will sing a medley of his platinum hits Peaches and Hold On. Season 20 Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg and DJ Battlecat will thrill fans with his latest tune, Sittin on Blades. Thomas Rhett will perform his new single Country Again.

OneRepublic will perform their new hit single Run. Lauren Daigle will debut her new single Hold On to Me, and Ben Platt will sing his new song Imagine.

Finally, Kelsea Ballerini, who sat in for Kelly Clarkson for several episodes this season, will return to The Voice to sing her latest tune titled Half of My Hometown.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.