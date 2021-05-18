The Voice: Nick Jonas tells Ariana Grande ‘not to trust’ this coach ahead of red chair debut

Nick Jonas had this advice for Ariana Grande prior to her taking over his red coach’s chair on Season 21 of The Voice. Pic credit: @NBC

Nick Jonas has given incoming judge Ariana Grande some very sage advice ahead of her red chair debut. The superstar singer told her “not to trust” this coach as she navigates her first season on the series.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Nick explained his opinion.

“I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she’s gonna be an incredible coach. I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you,” Nick quipped.

In response, fellow coach John Legend told Nick that he, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson have “been feeding her [Ariana] lots of useful advice.” This led Nick to reply, “Yeah, I’m sure.”

Ariana had some positive words for Nick when it was announced she would take over his spot on the panel of coaches for the show’s 21st season.

“Surprise!!! I am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!” she wrote. “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Nick said Ariana’s ‘going to be great’

“She’s going to be great,” Nick continued.

Kelly joked that Ariana should probably worry about the one she would be sitting next to and pointed at Blake.

John looked toward the country superstar and said of Ariana, “She watches the show, she knows about Blake. Everybody knows.”

“I hope I don’t step on her,” Blake joked. “She’s so tiny.”

“I really hope she’s sitting next to you,” Kelly said. “That will be amazing.”

Blake told Ariana’s fan base to ‘bring it on’ this season

The judges spoke about what they fear most with Ariana’s addition to the new season of competition.

“Are you all scared about Ariana? Cause I am? I’m terrified. Someone asked us yesterday what we thought about her and I said ‘I think this is my last chance to win,’ ” said Kelly of the competition the pop superstar will deliver to the coaching panel.

“Uh yes,” laughed John. “Ariana has a huge fan base and they are fervent. If they show up to vote, we are all in trouble.”

“One-hundred percent,” Kelly admitted.

“I’m not afraid of her fan base, where’s the camera,” asked Blake who looked directly into its lens and said, “Ariana fans, bring it on!”

“I’m not afraid of Ariana, they pay me to win!” the country superstar claimed.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.