Blake Shelton tired of beating John Legend and Nick Jonas every season, excited to take on Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton claimed he is tired of beating John Legend and Nick Jonas every season and is looking forward to the challenge of Ariana Grande. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

The Voice coach Blake Shelton is reportedly tired of beating both John Legend and Nick Jonas every season.

He is excited to take on Ariana Grande, who will debut as a coach, replacing Nick, for the show’s 21st installment.

Blake is the coach with the most wins on the NBC reality entertainment series. Thus far, he has taken the top spot a total of seven times. His most recent win was with singer Todd Tilghman in Season 18.

Blake’s record-holding track record as a coach started with an impressive three-peat, starting with Season 2’s Jermaine Paul, Season 3’s Cassadee Pope, and Season 4’s Danielle Bradbery.

He coached Craig Wayne Boyd to win Season 7, Sundance Head won Season 11 and Chloe Kohanski hit the top spot of Season 13.

Blake reveled that he cannot wait for Ariana to start because it will be “someone new for me to beat.”

He needs a new challenge

Blake Shelton is competing against John Legend, Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson (not pictured) as he tries to win Season 20 of The Voice. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

Blake told People Magazine that Ariana’s addition to the coach’s panel will give him a new challenge.

He shared, “I’m tired of beating John every season, and Nick.”

“Nick is the easiest coach I have ever beat in 20 seasons of doing this show,” Blake quipped of the Jonas Brothers singer and guitarist.

He claimed he is now looking for a challenge. Blake believes he may have found one in Ariana. However, he still believes he can beat her and is “looking forward” to it.

Thus far, all of Blake’s fellow coaches have wins under their belts except for Nick.

John Legend has won The Voice coaching Maelyn Jarmon and winning Season 16.

Kelly Clarkson won Season 14, her first as a coach, with singer Brynn Cartelli. Subsequently, she took the crown for Season 15 with Chevel Shepherd and Season 17 with Jake Hoot.

The other coaches weighed in on Ariana joining The Voice

Nick had his own opinion on Ariana joining the series, and part of it had to do with Blake.

“She’s an incredible artist and, I think, our generation’s best vocalist,” Nick said to People Magazine. “She’s got such an incredible career to pull from to inspire these artists she’s going to work with. I’m so excited to see her beat Blake. It’s going to be great for me.”

John revealed that he is excited for Ariana to energize the panel with a different perspective.

“Ariana is one of the most gifted artists in our business today. She is a huge, chart-topping artist with amazing vocal skills. I think so many of our fans out there truly love her, and I think she’s going to bring additional fans to the show, a different audience to the show, and I think it’s going to be great for all of us,” he claimed to People.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.