The Voice: Blake Shelton says meeting Gwen Stefani is the greatest thing that’s happened to him on the show

Blake Shelton said the best thing that has happened to him since joining The Voice was meeting Gwen Stefani. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

The Voice will celebrate its 10th year on NBC with a special episode titled Road to Lives: 10th Anniversary, where the show and its current panel of coaches, including Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend, will take a look back at significant moments from the show’s 20 seasons of competition.

The show has launched the careers of many important singers and songwriters, including Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, and Jordan Smith. Still, for Blake Shelton, there is one success that came from The Voice that was both unexpected and a blessing.

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that’s happened to you since you’ve been on The Voice?’ That’s a no brainer, right?” reported Entertainment Tonight.

“I met my fiancee here,” giving a nod to former No Doubt lead singer Gwen Stefani.

Blake met Gwen when she the platinum blonde beauty joined The Voice as a coach in 2014 for Season 7.

Their relationship has grown slow and steady

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship has grown slow and steady over the years. Pic credit: NBC/Trae Patton

At the time, Blake was in the middle of a divorce from wife Miranda Lambert and Gwen from Bush frontman, Gavin Rossdale.

One year later, when Gwen returned to the show as a coach during Season 9, the couple’s on-camera relationship became a storyline within the show. Fans speculated if they were dating off-camera. After being snapped by paparazzi off The Voice set, it appeared they were building a relationship.

Gwen and Blake’s relationship is a true love match despite their many apparent differences. She’s a California girl who fronted a pop ska band. Blake hails from Oklahoma and is a country music superstar.

Despite their differences, they were drawn to one another and have created a lasting bond which was cemented when Blake popped the question in October of 2020 after five years together.

Blake still finds their pairing ‘ridiculous’

Blake admitted on the special that even he can’t believe that he and Gwen are a couple.

“If you had told me back in 1996 that Gwen Stefani was gonna be my girlfriend, I would have laughed you out of the room. I would have thought you were crazy,” he admitted.

“Saying it right now, I almost bust out laughing, that’s how ridiculous it is,” he joked.

Blake revealed that even though he loves the competition and camaraderie that comes from competing against Kelly, Nick, and John, he really enjoys when Gwen coaches against him.

“I love it when she’s here. She brings a very complicated element of competition for me in particular. But I love that. I love the challenge… Just knowing that she’s there and she has my back is pretty cool,” he claimed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.