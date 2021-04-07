Gwen Stefani teases Slow Clap music video with Saweetie

Gwen Stefani teases new music video with Saweetie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Gwen Stefani has been on a creative roll recently.

Last weekend, the What You Waiting For? hitmaker announced she would be releasing a new version of her latest single, Slow Clap, with rising star Saweetie.

The rapper is no stranger to collaborating with female singers and has already teamed up previously with Jhene Aiko, Dua Lipa, and Kehlani.

When will the music video be released?

Since the songs announcement, Stefani has revealed a music video featuring the duo will drop on April 9.

For Stefani’s latest Instagram post, she has teased fans with some content from the set.

In the first slide, the former No Doubt frontwoman attached a short video clip of the pair showing off their jewelry and nail art.

Stefani rocked several gold chain necklaces and bangles of the same color. She wore rings on each of her fingers and painted her blinged-up acrylic nails with a coat of yellow polish.

Saweetie opted for similar-looking nails that were pink and matched her locks. She also wore rings, chain necklaces, and bracelets to complete her look.

In the next slide, Stefani and Saweetie were captured from head to toe in the middle of a hallway with red lockers beside them.

Being the fashion icon that she is, Stefani wowed in a stylish number. The 51-year-old donned a short-sleeve white-and-green t-shirt with the number “42” on the front.

She teamed her ensemble with sporty green shorts, black fishnet tights, long white socks with green stripes across the top, and green-and-white Nike sneakers. Stefani pulled her blond-and-black hair up in a high ponytail and applied her signature red lipstick.

Saweetie stunned in a multicolored patterned zip-up jacket and wore loose-fitted orange shorts with a top of the same color. She left her hair down and sported her ensemble with pink socks and sneakers.

“u didn’t think we’d leave u without a music video, did u?! friday 4/9 #slowclap featuring @saweetie gx,” Stefani captioned her post.

In the span of 20 hours, her upload racked up more than 80,100 likes and over 615 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.2 million followers.

Gwen Stefani is set to release her first album in four years

Despite being very present on the music scene, Stefani’s upcoming studio album will be her first in four years.

In 2017, the three-time Grammy Award winner dropped a Christmas record, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which featured a collaboration with her fiance, country singer Blake Shelton. In 2018, a deluxe edition with extra tracks was released.

Stefani is getting ready to release her fifth album in 2021 and we all can’t wait!