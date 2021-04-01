Blake Shelton reveals he is hoping to tie the knot with Gwen Stefani this summer

Blake Shelton discusses a potential summer wedding with Gwen Stefani. Pic credit: Carrie-nelson/Imagecollect.com

Country singer Blake Shelton joined Hoda Kotb as a surprise co-host on NBC News’ Today With Hoda & Jenna on March 31 and revealed some information about his upcoming wedding to superstar Gwen Stefani.

As reported by ET Online, the Nobody But You hitmaker stated he is hoping to tie the knot with the No Doubt frontwoman this summer.

“With COVID-19, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know. So, that’s tentatively the plan. We’ll see,” Shelton shared.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again. And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after,” he continued.

Will Miley Cyrus or Adam Levine perform at their wedding?

After Stefani complimented a performance from Miley Cyrus on Twitter, she offered to perform at their wedding.

“ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other,” she tweeted in February.

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

Adam Levine made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in March and said he “would love” and “be honored” to sing at their wedding, per People.

When asked if either of them will perform on their big day, Shelton jokingly said, “You know, it’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden. I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it.”

“I hope so, I don’t know. I’m telling you, I’m not just saying this because it’s the line, it’s — we really don’t know.”

“I’d love to be able to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert wedding,” he continued. “But we’re just waiting every day, just like everybody else, to see what our summer is going to look like and then go from there.”

Blake Shelton can see him and future wife stepping out the spotlight

Both Shelton and Stefani are incredibly high-profile and are one of pop-culture’s most-talked-about couples.

However, some time in the future, he can see him and his fiancee living a more simple life away from the cameras.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long to me,” he said. “I’d like to see that sooner than later. I mean, we’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as our careers go, and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things, but hopefully, at some point, we’ll get a chance to live some life. And I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”