Gwen Stefani announces new version of Slow Clap with rapper Saweetie

A new version of Slow Clap will feature Saweetie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Gwen Stefani teased fans stating that a new collaboration with rapper Saweetie is on its way.

Fresh from releasing her latest single, Slow Clap, the three-time Grammy Award winner announced a new version with the female MC is going to be released.

Saweetie, who recently made headlines over her split with Migos member Quavo, is known for her hits My Type, Tap In, and Best Friend. The rising star currently has over 17.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has previously worked with other female artists such as Doja Cat, Jhene Aiko, and Dua Lipa.

When can fans hear the new version?

On Sunday, April 4, Stefani took to Instagram to announce the feature. She informed fans it will be released next week on Friday, April 9.

“#slowclap…with a little extra sauce @saweetie coming 4/9 gx,” she captioned her post.

Along with the release date, the former No Doubt frontwoman also shared the official artwork.

As always, the duo looked very stylish. Stefani, 51, stunned in a short-sleeved white and green top that featured the number “42” on the front. She teamed the ensemble with sporty green shorts and black fishnet tights. The mom-of-three accessorized with a number of gold chains and dangling hoop earrings.

Stefani applied a coat of her signature red lipstick and tied her half blond and black locks up in a high ponytail. She flashed a radiant smile at the camera and appeared very glam.

Saweetie wowed in a multicolored zip-up jacket and appeared to be wearing loose-fitted orange pants with a top of the same color. She rocked bright pink hair and opted for large hoop earrings and a chain necklace. The ICY GRL hitmaker sported a pouty expression and leaned in toward Stefani.

Check out the artwork below:

In the span of five hours, Stefani’s post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 340 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.2 million followers.

Will Slow Clap be taken from Gwen Stefani’s upcoming album?

Stefani has been quite tight-lipped about her upcoming fifth studio album.

In December 2020, she released Let Me Reintroduce Myself, which heard the singer return to her reggae/ska roots. Since then, she has treated fans with Slow Clap.

Stefani has admitted that a new album is on its way, but hasn’t revealed a release date or title. The two singles so far have been

written and produced with Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she posted a selfie of herself in the studio with OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, who is responsible for producing several hits over the past decade.