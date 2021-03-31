Quavo and Saweetie elevator video shows violent altercation, fight happened before they broke up

Rapper Quavo and ex-girlfriend Saweetie were caught on video having a physical altercation. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Footage has surfaced online showing Migos rapper Quavo and his ex-girlfriend rapper Saweetie involved in a physical altercation inside an elevator.

The incident happened in 2020 at a North Hollywood apartment complex that Saweetie rented, according to TMZ.

Quavo and Saweetie struggle in an elevator

The surveillance footage starts with the couple struggling outside the elevator. Saweetie (real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) appears to be trying to stop Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) from forcing her to enter the elevator with him. She drops an orange-colored case she is carrying and swings at Quavo when he approaches her.

Quavo falls back momentarily but approaches her again as she picks up the case and tries to escape.

Quavo, who is also carrying a black bag, appears to grab her and pull her into the elevator. Saweetie tries to leave the elevator but it appears Quavo stops her, using his weight to bring Saweetie down to the ground before snatching the case from her.

The struggle ends abruptly with Saweetie sitting on the elevator floor.

Quavo secures the luggage and pushes the elevator buttons. The elevator stops on another floor and the door opens, but Saweetie refuses to rise from the floor.

She rocks back and forth while sitting on the floor, as Quavo stands outside the elevator. He holds the door and appears to be trying to convince Saweetie to get up and leave the elevator. She finally rises stiffly to her feet. She limps as she walks out of the elevator.

After she exited the elevator, Quavo enters again and closes the door.

Saweetie recently announced her breakup with Quavo

The surveillance footage surfaced after Saweetie, 27, took to Twitter on March 19 to announce she had broken up with 29-year-old Quavo.

Monsters and Critics told how Saweetie, 27, claimed the split came after she had suffered “betrayal and hurt.”

She added that she was the victim of a “false narrative” that “degrades her character.”

She also hinted she believed that Quavo had been unfaithful.

“Presents don’t band-aid scars,” she wrote. “And love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo also later took to social media to say that he felt disappointed by Saweetie.

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that, ” he tweeted. “You are not the woman I thought you are. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Saweetie and Quavo started dating in 2018 after they met on Instagram.

They were known for exchanging expensive gifts and sharing about it on social media.

During the last holiday season, Saweetie took to social media to announce that she had acquired her first private jet.

Fans who doubted that she could afford to buy and maintain a private jet on her own began speculating that Quavo gifted it to her.

Quavo also reportedly gifted Saweetie a luxury Bentley while Saweetie gave him a 2021 Richard Mille Factory Set Diamonds watch which reportedly cost about $300,000.