Gwen Stefani treats fans to a new photo of her in the studio with Ryan Tedder

Gwen Stefani has taken to Instagram to give fans another update about her latest musical projects. The three-time Grammy Award winner has been vocal about releasing a new album and continues to tease her loyal following with what they can expect.

For her most recent Instagram post, Stefani posed alongside One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder, who is also responsible for writing and producing big hits for other artists.

Within the snapshot, the duo can be seen flashing a huge smile while inside what looked to be a home recording studio. As always, Stefani looked glamorous and wore a denim jacket with white text all over. She rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of bright yellow polish. Stefani styled her platinum blond locks in a high bun and accessorized herself with hoop earrings.

The photo was shared with text superimposed on it. At the top in white read “Ayyyyyyyy look who just crushed it @gwenstefani certified freak 7 days a week,” while the bottom in pink it said “got to play w @ryantedder !!! wow talented freak.”

In the span of one day, Stefani’s post racked up more than 30,800 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be very popular with her impressive 11.1 million followers.

“POST A TEASER!!!! JUST A FEW SECONDS?! PLEASE 😭” one user wrote.

“OMG NEW MUSIC IS COMING AND I CANNOT HANDLE IT 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m sooo happy,” another person shared.

“Two of the best songwriters/singers in this picture for sure! 👍” remarked a third fan.

“Whatever you two create will be amazing!!” a fourth admirer commented.

What do we already know about Stefani’s upcoming album?

In December 2020, Stefani released a new single, Let Me Reintroduce Myself, which saw the songstress go back to her reggae and ska roots.

Last month, the mom-of-three made an appearance on BBC’s The One Show in the UK and admitted she wrote a number of songs via Zoom, per The Official Charts.

“I didn’t think it was even possible,” Stefani said. “Someone said, they’re doing it (by writing songs) on Zoom and I was like, ‘that sounds horrible.’ I tried it and I wrote a damn song on a phone!

“That was the start of this blaze of songs. I think I have over 20 songs and I’m doing a record – I never knew this was coming.”

Stefani’s upcoming fifth studio album has yet to be titled or given a release date.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the former No Doubt frontwoman has a new song coming out soon that will feature on Sean Paul’s record, Scorcher.