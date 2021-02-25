Gwen Stefani has a collaboration with Sean Paul coming out very soon

Gwen Stefani at the 2015 American Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

2021 appears to be the year Gwen Stefani fans can expect lots of new music. The 51-year-old songstress plans to release a new album this year and is also scheduled to appear on Sean Paul’s upcoming LP, Scorcher.

As previously reported by Dancehall Mag, the song is titled Light My Fire and will also feature the dancehall artiste Shenseea. Described as a “Reggae-rock tune” by Paul, it sounds like it’s going to be a mashup of genres that Stefani has conquered in the past.

The What You Waiting For? hitmaker first kickstarted her career as the frontwoman of No Doubt, who were known for their ska/punk sound. In 2001, their fifth studio album, Rock Steady, was heavily influenced by reggae music and saw them collaborate with the likes of Lady Shaw and Bounty Killer.

According to Genius, Light My Fire will allegedly drop on May 1. They have also shared what are seemingly the finalized lyrics to the song. The track has been produced by Paul’s very own production team, Dutty Rock Productions, and has been written by all the artists involved.

Other famous faces fans can expect to hear on Scorcher are Sia, Tove Lo, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Who else has Gwen Stefani recently collaborated with?

The past couple of years have been very busy for Stefani. While previously performing in her own Las Vegas headline show, Just A Girl, at the Zappos Theater, she found the time to be a coach on NBC’s The Voice and still release music.

At the end of 2019, the three-time Grammy Award winner teamed up with her fiance Blake Shelton on another single — Nobody But You. The duet proved to be a big hit and peaked at No. 18 on the US Billboard 100 and No. 1 on the Country Airplay and Digital Songs charts. The song’s success influenced the power couple to release another song, Happy Anywhere, in 2020 and became their second collaboration to top the same country charts.

In August last year, Stefani also featured on Mark Ronson’s remix of Dua Lipa’s single Physical for her Club Future Nostalgia project. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Lipa admitted she couldn’t believe Stefani agreed to make a guest appearance on the track, per List.

“Honestly, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” Lipa said. “I sat by my phone and I was literally holding my face pretty much. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy. This is crazy.’ I was just pacing around the room. Yeah, like, ‘I’ve got it!'”