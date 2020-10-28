What happened to Gwen Stefani’s first marriage to Gavin Rossdale?

Singer Gwen Stefani announced yesterday that she is engaged to be married after partner Blake Shelton proposed with a dazzling ring.

However, this isn’t the first time the No Doubt artist will have walked down the aisle. Long before the 44-year-old PCA Award winner proposed to Gwen, she had been previously married a lengthy 14 years to English singer Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016.

However, that relationship came to an acrimonious end amidst allegations that Gavin Rossdale cheated on Gwen in a long-term relationship with the couple’s nanny.

Those negative memories were a million miles away for 51-year-old Gwen yesterday, though, who took to Instagram to announce that her longtime beau had finally popped the question.

The Just A Girl singer shared a pic of herself and Blake sharing a kiss at their home in Oklahoma. And she stunned and delighted everybody by captioning it: “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻 gx.”

Well wishes were sent to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

This was the cue for a flood of congratulations and well wishes from thousands of folks, including the rich and famous. Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson, and Erin Foster were just a few among many to send their best wishes.

Blake Shelton later reposted the pic with the sweetest possible caption when he wrote: “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

But long before Blake got down on one knee, Gwen was a previous member of one of the hottest ever musical couples when she dated and eventually married Gavin Rossdale, the frontman for Bush.

The pair had met in 1995 when No Doubt and Bush were on Tour with the Goo Goo Dolls and then dated for six years before Gavin proposed (after asking for her father’s permission) and the pair wed in London in 2002. They went on to have three children together.

The pair certainly had their ups and downs over the two decades, which was often documented in their music. They finally decided to end things by filing for divorce in August 2015; they were officially separated in 2016.

Was Gavin Rossdale cheating?

At the time, rumors surfaced that Gavin had been having a three-year affair with their nanny, Mindy Mann. Us Weekly reported that Gwen had found explicit pics and texts along with plans to meet up for sex shared between her husband and the nanny.

Neither Gwen nor Gavin have opened up about the details of what happened. In a 2016 interview with Cosmopolitan, Gwen said that except for her parents and those people involved, nobody knows what happened between them.

However, she rather tantalizingly said, “Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened,” before adding, “I went through months and months of torture.” She also told her fans to listen to her songs if they wanted to hear the clues.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Rossdale spoke of his embarrassment “at the gross and lopsided specter of [his] crumbling marriage,” but he also said he is happiest when he is with his four children. He fathered three sons with Gwen and has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Rossdale has not yet publicly commented on his former wife’s upcoming nuptials. Gwen and Blake have been together since 2015 after the pair met while on The Voice.