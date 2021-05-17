The Voice: Production changes mean fewer seasons for viewers to watch

The red chairs of the coaches of The Voice will only turn once a year beginning 2022 after 10 years of twice-yearly competition. Pic credit: NBC

Bombshell news has been dropped regarding the future of NBC’s The Voice.

While The Voice will return to the network as scheduled, instead of two seasons of competition, the show will only air in the Fall and only on Tuesdays.

This is a major shift in programming for the long-running NBC reality competition series, which has aired two cycles a year since its 2011 debut.

In the Fall, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton will be joined by music superstar Ariana Grande as a coach.

The news was released on the evening of the NBC Upfronts. This is an annual event where the networks present their new shows and schedules for the following season.

This stunning programming move is a way to ensure that the series sticks around for the long haul.

What can The Voice fans expect moving forward?

Frances Berwick, chairman entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to scale back to one season will help protect the franchise.

“We want to eventize this iconic series,” they said. “The best way to protect the brand while super-serving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this season.”

The move is similar to one ABC made with its long-running series Dancing With the Stars. Beginning with its 27th edition in 2018, the show has aired only a single cycle each season.

The network plans to debut seven shows in 2022.

These are AGT: Extreme, a stunt-based America’s Got Talent spinoff, American Song Contest, Ava DuVernay’s social experiment Home Sweet Home, a game show called The Wheel, a Dick Wolf-produced docuseries L.A. Fire and Rescue, the Jimmy Fallon-hosted That’s My Jam, and a revival of the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

The Voice hopes these major twists keep viewers tuning in

The show is hopeful that the one-season a year twist allows for more interest in a show that fans must watch weekly to keep up.

They are also banking on new viewers with the addition of Ariana Grande as a coach. She comes with a built-in fan base that will tune for the chance to see her weekly on television.

Ariana said in a statement to NBC in March, “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists, and help to take their craft to the next level.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays beginning 8/7c on NBC.