The TS Madison Experience exclusive: Ms. Mary finds out more than she bargained for

Miss Mary on The TS Madison Experience. Pic credit: WEtv

On the next episode of The TS Madison Experience, Ms. Mary is stepping into the hot seat as TS Madison’s first guest.

And don’t think for a minute that TS Madison’s mom is going to have it easy. We all know Ms. Mary is a very religious woman, which is what makes this exclusive sneak peek even more fun to watch.

TS Madison puts her mom in the hot seat

As the exclusive The TS Madison Experience sneak peek begins, Madison can be heard saying, “My mama is the perfect first guest honey because no one expects the saved lady to talk about an orgasm.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

We may not expect that from a devout woman such as herself but just wait until you hear what Ms. Mary had to say.

Madison wasted no time putting her mom on the spot. She said, “You have so many questions that you would like to ask the girls in the gay life. What are the first two questions that you’d like to ask them?”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Well, I learned a few things around Y’all actually. What is a top? What is a bottom? Mary said before continuing, “I like the top.”

That seemed to take Madison by surprise as she exclaimed, “Oh!”

But Ms. Mary wasn’t done yet. She explained, “I like to be in control.”

That’s when Madison suggested that her mom might be into BDSM. Mary replied, “I don’t know what that is” as she tried to figure out what the letters stand for.

When it was revealed that it involved “whips, chains, handcuffs and all that other stuff,” the look on Ms. Mary’s face was priceless. She was definitely not expecting all that.

Ms. Mary clears up confusion about what she really likes

In the confessional, Ms. Mary opened up. She said, “I like to be in charge a little. I’ve done a little tied up I’ve done a little striptease. Sometimes you can’t judge the book by its cover.”

“Especially a leather-bound book,” Ms. Mary finished while feigning an innocent look for the camera.

We have a feeling there might be a lot to Ms. Mary that viewers don’t know about yet and we can’t wait to see more of TS Madison’s mom.

The TS Madison Experience is currently airing new episodes on WEtv along with Mama June Shannon’s Road to Redemption and Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.

The TS Madison Experience airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WEtv.