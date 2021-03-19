Road To Redemption star Mama June Shannon & boyfriend Geno Doak spent nearly $1M on drugs in one year

Mama June Shannon has returned to television and is ready to tell her side of the story in WEtv’s Road to Redemption. Pic credit: WEtv

“Mama” June Shannon claimed that she spent nearly $1 million on drugs in one year.

The reality television star, who will document her sobriety journey on the new TLC series Mama June: Road to Redemption, shared her story with Access Hollywood.

The show will center around her family, her sobriety, and her life with her boyfriend, Geno Doak.

June admitted that in the last year the couple used drugs, they spent an astronomical amount of money on their addiction.

“I would say the last year of our addiction, probably a good $900,000,” she said in a video interview. “So much money was sent to our dope man.”

June and Geno celebrated one year of sobriety in February of this year.

June said she entered rehab with less than $2 to her name

June admitted that her drug habit had gotten out of control.

“Cash App to one dealer, because we had two, was close to $80,000,” June said regarding the amount of one transaction during the days she used drugs.

The reality star explained that she was waiting for a payment of $15,000 to come through before she committed to a rehabilitation program. If the payment came through, she said she wouldn’t have gone to rehab as scheduled so she could have “that last high.”

Thankfully that payment came after June enrolled in the program.

“I went into rehab with $1.75 to my name,” said the reality television star. “And I came out with nothing.”

Has June reconciled with daughters Lauryn and Alana?

At the close of the final season of From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, June met with her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon after Lauryn’s multiple attempts to contact her mother went neglected. To the family’s surprise, June accepted the intervention, and mother and daughter discussed June’s drug dependency and their hopes to someday reunite as a family.

It was shortly after their discussion that June entered rehab.

By the time June had taken control of her drug use, she was estranged from her daughters for the better part of one year.

June’s fans learned of the severity of her substance abuse issues throughout the last season of the family’s TLC series, which featured Lauryn and her sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who picked up the pieces as a family their mother had left behind.

Alana moved in with her sister, Lauryn’s husband Josh, and their daughter Ella Grace. The young couple took Alana into their home to give her some stability after June appeared to desert her teenage daughter in favor of a life with boyfriend Geno.

June reportedly remains estranged from her children. She has two other daughters, Anna and Jessica and is a grandmother of three.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.