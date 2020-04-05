How many daughters does Mama June Shannon have? That is the question on fans’ minds now that Mama June: From Not to Hot is back for another season.

Mama June and her family’s life have been playing out on the small screen for nearly eight years. However, the past couple of years, it is Mama June’s actions off-camera that are making headlines.

The drama has dramatically affected Mama June’s relationship with all four of her daughters.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson

Alana or Honey Boo Boo, as she is known to her family and in the reality TV world, is the youngest of the four girls. She is 15 years old. It was Alana’s stint on Toddlers & Tiaras that launched the Shannon family’s reality TV career.

After appearing on the TLC show, the network gave Honey Boo Boo her own show, which also featured her troubled family. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo lasted four seasons, but Alana managed to parlay it into other stints, such as Dancing With The Stars Junior.

The teenager’s father is Mama June’s ex-husband, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Alana has no contact with her father, even telling OK Magazine she doesn’t feel like her father cares about her. Honey Boo Boo has been in the care of her older sister Pumpkin, since Mama June’s drug arrest with boyfriend, Geno Doak.

Lauryn Michelle “Pumpkin” Shannon

Lauryn, who goes by Pumpkin, is the third child of Mama June. She is 20 years old and has been incredibly vocal regarding her disapproval of her mother’s lifestyle. The two are currently estranged, and Pumpkin is Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian.

Alana isn’t the only child Lauryn is raising. She is also mom to Ella, her two-year-old daughter with husband Joshua Efird. It has been challenging for Pumpkin to raise a teenager and a toddler.

Recently Lauryn revealed to HollywoodLife that she has no idea where Mama June is because she does not answer her or Honey Boo Boo’s phone call.

Jessica Louise “Chubbs” Shannon

Jessica is Mama June’s second-oldest daughter, but there is very little known about the 23-year-old. She has remained out of the family spotlight over the years.

Although Jessica did appear on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, she was missing from Mama June: From Not to Hot.

It wasn’t her turbulent relationship with Mama June that kept Jessica off camera. She was at college and chose not to participate in the show. Jessica is the first member of the Shannon family to go to college.

Like her sisters, Jessica has not seen or spoken to her mother in years. She is focused on making a life for herself out of the spotlight.

Anna Marie “Chickadee” Cardwell

Anna is Mama June’s oldest child at age 25. She lived in Alabama far away from the Shannon family drama while married to her now ex-husband Michael Cardwell. The two were married for three years before divorcing in 2017.

After her marriage ended, Anna moved back to Georgia with her two daughters Kaitlyn age 8, and Kylee, age 5. Her return to her hometown did nothing to repair Anna’s relationship with Mama June.

The relationship became estranged when Anna accused Mama June’s ex-boyfriend, Mark McDaniel, of sexually abusing her.

Not only did Mama June not believe Anna, but she resumed a romance with Mark. Anna has also accused her mother of stealing thousands of dollars from her trust fund.

Mama June Shannon has four daughters, but she is currently estranged from all of them.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9/8c on WeTV.