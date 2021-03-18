Videos Netflix Superheroes Star Wars The Walking Dead The Witcher Game of Thrones NCIS One Chicago Grey's Anatomy Outlander This Is Us Riverdale The Curse of Oak Island
Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka exclusive: What’s going on with Tammy’s album?


Da Brat and Deb Antney on Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka
Da Brat and Deb Antney sit down to talk about Tammy Rivera’s unfinished album. Pic credit: WEtv

On the next episode of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka?, Da Brat and Deb Antney are asking a question that all of us what answers to — where is Tammy Rivera’s new album?

Last season on the WEtv series, Tammy was working on new music and it’s no secret that she hit a few snags along the way.

But now we’re in a new season of Waka & Tammy and there’s still no new music.

It turns out that Da Brat and Deb Antney both want to know what’s going on as well. But Tammy’s mother-in-law seems to know what might be getting in Tammy’s way and that would be Tammy.

Da Brat and Deb Antney discuss Tammy’s unfinished album

In the Monsters & Critics exclusive sneak peek seen below, Da Brat and Deb Antney sit down to chat about Tammy’s unfinished album and what’s going on with it.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Da Brat reminded Deb that she hosted the listening party for Tammy’s release party and she wanted to know why the music hadn’t been released.

At first, Deb tried to blame the delay on the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting that she held off because they wouldn’t be able to perform live. But Da Brat was quick to remind her that times have changed, and if Tammy doesn’t release that music soon, it would be old.

“Do some virtual concerts. Promote that motherf**ker,” Dra Brat said heatedly.

“They’re doing drive in concerts,” she continued while making a driving motion. “There’s so many things you can do. You’ve gotta live in the world now, the way it’s moving. You can’t wait!”

“What if we don’t ever go back to normal? Are we still gonna be waiting on an album two years from now?” Da Brat ranted.

Then, Da Brat went on about how the songs she heard at Tammy’s release party were good. Da Brat said she needs to put those songs out now and “don’t let it go to waste.”

And while Deb really agreed with Da Brat on pretty much everything she was saying, she made it clear that she’s not getting involved. She just wants to “be the mother-in-law,” which is probably the smartest move in order to maintain peace with her son and his wife.

Deb suggests Tammy Rivera is scared to release new music

And while Deb didn’t want to get involved, she does seem to think she knows why Tammy hasn’t released new music.

“You know with Tammy… You know how people have certain fears and they go through certain things? Her fear is still there,” Deb told Da Brat.

Will Da Brat and Deb confront Tammy about her still-unreleased album? We’ll have to tune in tonight to find out. In the meantime, make sure to check out this exclusive sneak peek below.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka? airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.

