The truth about Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser’s break up after Love Island USA

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser shocked the world when they won Love Island USA Season 3.

There was a part of the fanbase who felt that fans voted for Korey, who had struggled to find love all season despite trying hard. On the other hand, it seemed that Olivia didn’t care most of the time if she was with anyone or not.

However, they won, Korey saw his name drawn and he chose to split the money with Olivia.

Korey then reportedly moved to Arizona to be where Olivia lived, but it sounds like things didn’t work out well.

Korey Gandy reports breakup with Olivia Kaiser after Love Island USA

Unlike couples like Cashay Proudfoot & Cinco Holland and Josh Goldstein & Shannon St. Clair, Korey and Olivia were never seen together much outside of full cast events.

Even Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, who are facing questions about their relationship, were together more.

Now, Korey says he and Olivia have broken up.

“I feel like I owe everyone an answer so the answer unfortunately is no we are not anymore,” Korey posted on Instagram. “Everyone was wondering why I was distant at our freindsgiving[sic] in AC last week and that’s why.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Korey went on to say that it took him a while to figure out what to say about the breakup but that it was a mutual decision to just take a step back and just be friends.

“My time with Liv taught me so much about myself. I realized I can be vulnerable again and truly care for someone,” he wrote. “When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life.”

Why did Korey and Olivia break up?

However, Korey also admitted that the situation on Love Island USA is not “real life.” He said that the two faced real-world challenges that they were unable to overcome.

He called Olivia a beautiful person inside and out, but said that it was time to move on.

“Our journeys unfortunately have to go in separate directions for now. I love everyone of y’all so I can only hope we’ll receive the same amount of support as individuals.”

Korey then reached out to others who have experienced a breakup.

“You have to realize that you aren’t always the problem. People change, we’re all human and we’re all still growing and that’s perfectly ok,” Korey wrote.

“What you can’t do is let past trauma harden your heart because all that will do is keep you away from meeting the right person when the right time comes. All you can do is appreciate the good times with each other and keep it pushin.”

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+.