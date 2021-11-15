Love Island USA’s Shannon St. Clair gives update on her and Josh Goldstein

Shannon St Clair and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Early in Love Island USA Season 3, it looked like the most toxic relationship was between Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein.

The two seemed like oil and water and nothing that Josh did ever seemed right in the eyes of Shannon.

However, when Shannon left with Josh after the death of his sister, the truth was shown.

Reality TV shows the controversy, but it seemed that, in real life, the two were not only perfectly matched but very compatible.

With the idea that reality TV show couples never last, fans asked Shannon about her relationship with Josh three months after the show ended.

Shannon St. Clair on Josh Goldstein after Love Island USA

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein have remained open with their fans on social media.

While Josh has said he won’t appear in another reality TV show, making it sound like he didn’t have the best experience on Love Island USA, the two don’t mind sharing with fans.

They have gone on dates and left behind video montages of the dates for fans to enjoy.

They also post lots of pics of the two of them together.

When Shannon St. Clair had an IG Stories Q&A session with fans, one asked if she was in love.

Shannon answered “yes” and shared a photo of her kissing Josh.

Pic credit; @shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon and Josh were the only couple who went official as boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island USA until Will and Kyra did the same near the finale.

Who else is still together from Love Island USA Season 3?

A few of the couples broke up immediately after Love Island USA Season 3 ended.

Jeremy Hershberg dumped Bailey Marshall and moved back to Florita Diaz, although that ended quickly as well.

Charlie Lynch broke up with Alana Paolucci, although she said they are still friends.

There have also been rumors lately that there are problems between Will and Kyra, although Will Moncada said they are still in a committed relationship.

As of now, the strongest relationship is between Shannon and Josh, although Cinco Holland & Cashay Proudfoot and Olivia Kaiser & Korey Gandy appear to still be together as well.

In a surprising move, Season 3’s Leslie Golden was sent home early for breaking the rules of the villa, but she ended up hooking up with Love Island USA Season 2 cast member Bennett Sipes.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.