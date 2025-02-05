The Traitors Season 3, Episode 7: What happens after Bob and Wes were eliminated?

A new episode of The Traitors 3 arrives on Thursday night.

When we last visited the Scottish castle, Bob Harper was Murdered, and Wes Bergmann was Banished.

The Traitors took out Bob, who comes from The Biggest Loser. It was an interesting move, but not all the Traitors were on the same page.

Later, Boston Rob Mariano from Survivor was targeted at the Roundtable, but Rob shifted the spotlight to Wes from The Challenge.

In a 7-5-1-1 vote, Wes was Banished, but the five votes against Rob could foreshadow what comes next.

Does Rob have anything else hiding up his sleeves to keep him from becoming the next person Banished on The Traitors 3?

Who is left on The Traitors 3?

Only 13 players remain on The Traitors 3 cast. That includes three people from Big Brother.

BB16 winner Derrick Levasseur, Big Brother All-Star Danielle Reyes, and three-time player Britney Haynes are still competing hard.

The Big Brother trio was embroiled in drama during Episode 6, with Danielle trying to work against Carolyn Wiger (a fellow Traitor from Survivor) and Britney finally getting involved. Derrick was also very vocal at the Roundtable.

Gabby Windey from The Bachelor, Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset, Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Ciara Miller from Summer House, Dylan Efron, Dolores Catania from RHONJ, and model Sam Asghari also remain.

What happens on The Traitors 3, Episode 7?

The new episode of The Traitors 3 arrives at 9/8c on Thursday, February 6. It will begin with a Murder.

Rob, Danielle, and Carolyn must pick someone to Murder despite much animosity existing among the group.

Dylan Efron, Carolyn Wiger, and Chrishell Stause have Shields. Carolyn doesn’t need one (as a Traitor), but it helps her appear innocent (a Faithful).

Derrick Levasseur could be on the chopping block. Rob may feel threatened that the Big Brother winner is on to him. But would that make it even more obvious that Rob is a Traitor?

In a preview for the new episode, Carolyn and Danielle wage war on one another. That war may lead straight to the Roundtable. Is this how Rob survives another night in the spotlight? Or will it just be noise as Rob gets targeted from all sides?

The season is getting good, and it’s still too early to predict who wins The Traitors 3.

The ending of episode 6 is truly some of the greatest reality television of all time just a whole ass MESS #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/pM3FXnJBvz — Matthew (@mattsurvivor04) January 31, 2025

Previous episodes of The Traitors 3 are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors airs Thursday at 9/8c on Peacock.