The Traitors 3, Episode 9 recap: Time for a showdown

The Traitors 3 is winding down, with only a few episodes remaining this winter.

Episode 9 debuted Thursday night as the final nine players tried to survive.

The previous episode ended with the two Traitors having to make a decision.

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor and Danielle Reyes from Big Brother had to Murder someone or try to recruit someone to become a Traitor.

Episode 8 also had the Traitors murdering Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset.

At the previous Roundtable, Ciara Miller from Summer House was Banished.

The Traitors 3, Episode 9 recap

Danielle began the new episode trying to convince Carolyn to name Britney Haynes a Traitor. Britney is also from Big Brother.

They couldn’t get on the same page about seducing anyone. It left them to Murder another player.

Carolyn and Danielle Murdered model and actor Sam Asghari. That left only eight people competing for the $250,000 prize pool.

Danielle said she was struggling with being dishonest to Britney in the castle. She cried about it in a confessional. Danielle also expressed her wish for Britney to become a Traitor and for them to win the game together.

i know sam was smart and it was a good kill but the traitors should really kill dylan come on now he’s gonna get yall. #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/FcbnAOPURc — kay (@softxlumax) February 21, 2025

Human Chess on The Traitors 3

Kate Chastain from Below Deck and Parvati Shallow from Survivor showed up to help with a game of human chess (they didn’t use real chess pieces).

Kate appeared in the first two seasons of The Traitors, and Parvati was on The Traitors 2.

The Traitors had to assign pieces to players based on how they felt about them. The eight players were then tasked with guessing what the Traitors had decided.

Britney was correctly named a Snake (hiding to strike).

Dylan Efron was incorrectly named a Skull (biggest threat). It was Britney.

Dylan was incorrectly named the Wolf (the leader). It was Tom Sandoval.

Carolyn was correctly named the Mouse (most irrelevant).

The group won $10,000 for getting two chess pieces correct.

Dylan picked up on many clues from how the Traitors chose the pieces. It put Carolyn right in the spotlight.

Danielle did well to make Carolyn look guilty at the chess game. Would it lead to a showdown at the Roundtable?

danielle really took advantage of this mission and used it as a weapon wow she's incredible- i'm not even bitter anymore as a carolyn stan 😭 also happy af britt is gonna be a traitor she's so smart she's got this #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/ls2nEBxF3S — bread 🍞 (@breadcrumbssx) February 21, 2025

A Roundtable and a Banishment

An important Roundtable happened in Episode 9, and it was the showdown people had been waiting for.

Carolyn entered the Roundtable saying she wasn’t even going to think and that she would only speak. Mistake? Maybe.

Ivar Mountbatten started the chat. He said he felt two Traitors were left and were “both girls.”

Then Carolyn started in on Danielle. It backfired. Danielle accused her of acting “silly and stupid” to hide her true intentions.

Danielle then told the table that she was very worried Carolyn would Murder her (as a Traitor).

The table began turning on Carolyn as Danielle said she was a “silent assassin” acting like “Forrest Gump.”

Host Alan Cumming entered as things were getting very emotional.

Carolyn Wiger was Banished on a 6-2 vote.

Here it is, folks. The moment we've waited 9 episodes to see. A clash of the reality TV finalists and Traitors



Carolyn vs. Danielle at the Round Table (ft. Forrest Gump and Columbo) #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/4JNOSMCupQ — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) February 21, 2025

Will Britney Haynes become a Traitor?

The episode ended with Danielle sending Britney an ultimatum to become a Traitor. Britney could join Danielle as a Traitor or be Murdered. We find out her answer next week.

