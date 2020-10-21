The top 10 most quotable moments on 90 Day Fiance

Throughout its six-year history, 90 Day Fiance has brought viewers entertainment, laughter, and jaw-dropping surprises.

From its very first season, fans could count on 90 Day to bring the wackiest characters, the craziest drama, and the most cringe-worthy scandals on TV.

90 Day Fiance became so popular that it spawned nearly a dozen spinoffs, an assortment of 90 Day-themed merchandise, and plenty of online gossip.

90 Day fans are particularly fond of quoting the show’s stars, and the stars certainly supply a steady stream of fabulous quotes.

So, from Before the 90 Days to Happily Ever After?, from 2014 to 2020, here are all the most memorable quotes in 90 Day Fiance history.

10. You gotta cut it on the bias, babe

Darcey Silva and Jesse Meester were among the most memorable couples in 90 Day Fiance history.

The pair first appeared on the inaugural season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days in 2017. Their constant breaking up and making up filled hours of the show, and Darcey’s antics earned her a spot in the following 3 seasons and her own spinoff.

But one of Darcey’s most memorable moments came early on. When Darcey brought Jesse to Connecticut to meet with her kids, it took only a few minutes for things to go South.

Darcey insisted that Jesse was cutting the steak incorrectly, saying that he should “cut it on the bias” and that she would know because she “worked in restaurants.” The ensuing fight lasted more than 24 hours and included accusations of thrown Louboutons and threats to call the police.

It was a wild episode and one that cemented Darcey as one of 90 Day Fiance’s most interesting cast members.

9. Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy

Moldova native Andrei Castravet first appeared on 90 Day Fiance during Season 5 with his now-wife Elizabeth Potthast. The two later appeared together on two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Andrei gained notoriety for his laziness- he put very little effort into finding a job once he made it to America, and relied entirely on Elizabeth and her father for money.

90 Day fans labeled Andrei a “mooch,” and Andrei certainly lived up to his title during one memorable fight with Elizabeth on Happily Ever After.

At the time of the fight, Andrei was still unemployed despite having legal permission to work in the US and Elizabeth was working and pregnant with the couple’s first child. Elizabeth pointed out that she wouldn’t be able to work much longer and asked that Andrei ask her father for a job at his company.

Elizabeth expressed her fear that Andrei wouldn’t provide for her and the baby once she arrived, to which Andrei replied, “Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy.”

Andrei’s bizarre response to Elizabeth became something of a meme in the 90 Day world, and you can now buy “don’t terrorize me” mugs and birthday cards.

8. You’re a user Mohamed

Danielle and Mohamed Jbali were among the most cringe-inducing couples in the early seasons of 90 Day Fiance.

Danielle was head-over-heels in love with Mohamed, who seemed to not reciprocate those feelings at all. Viewers were certain from the beginning that Mohamed was more interested in Danielle’s American citizenship than Danielle herself- he even refused to kiss Danielle on the altar at their wedding.

Unsurprisingly, the marriage fell apart very quickly, and Danielle realized that she had been duped. After Mohamed left her, she followed him all the way to Miami from Ohio to confront him about his actions.

The confrontation- including Danielle’s memorable, “You’re a user, Mohamed. YOU USED ME!” became one of the most iconic lines in the history of 90 Day Fiance.

Fortunately, it all worked out, and both Danielle and Mohamed have moved on. In a follow-up for 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Danielle explained that while she’s definitely put her marriage to Mohamed behind her, she and Mohamed have been able to speak cordially since their divorce.

7. Bring me my red bag with my MAKEUP

Anfisa Nava could be called the queen of 90 Day Fiance.

The Season 4 alum was profiled on the show as she left her native Russia to be with her fiance Jorge Nava. Anfisa was very open about her motivation for dating Jorge (money), and her brutal honesty, coupled with her aloof demeanor, made for great TV.

Anfisa regularly demanded all sorts of things of Jorge, but one of her simplest demands was for Jorge to bring her a bag and it became her most memorable.

Anfisa’s half-yelled line “bring me my red bag with MY MAKEUP” became iconic because of its bratty delivery and inherent silliness.

The line has been turned into a musical remix, and fans can even buy their own red bags for their makeup.

6. My whole family anal is so clean

Jihoon Lee had a lot of explaining to do to help his American wife Deavan adjust to life in his native South Korea.

Deavan’s culture shock extended to bidets, which Jihoon explained are very important for cleanliness.

“After you poop, bidet clean your a**hole. You don’t need paper towel. You have natural anal,” Jihoon enthusiastically explained. Deavan laughed, but Jihoon continued. “We are twenty-one century people…my whole family, anal is so clean.”

The hilarious line- coupled with Jihoon’s very sincere delivery- made for one of the most memorable exchanges in 90 Day Fiance history.

Incidentally, that wasn’t the only time Jihoon advocated for bidets on the show. During the next season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, he and Deavan moved to an apartment, which was great, except for its devastating lack of a bidet.

5. I’m attracted to Nicole for example 55 percent

Like Danielle and Mohamed, Nicole and Azan appeared to be a fairly mismatched couple.

Fans suspected that Azan had ulterior motives for being with Nicole, and despite Nicole desperately clinging to the relationship to this day, the rumors have never really gone away.

Unlike Mohamed, Azan actually tried to make things work with Nicole. He took issue with Nicole’s appearance and “laziness,” so he constantly tried to get her to exercise.

After one particularly intense workout session with Nicole, Azan explained his feelings. “Physically, I’m attracted to Nicole, but it’s not like, just like, for example, 55 percent.”

Ouch.

4. Who is against the queen will die

Although Anfisa Nava is the fan-appointed Queen of 90 Day Fiance, Larissa Dos Santos Lima may be out for her crown.

Larissa appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with her now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. Larissa sparred with Colt constantly, but her terrible relationship with Colt’s family, especially his mom Debbie, was just as bad as her relationship with Colt.

During one fight, Colt’s cousin accused Larissa of going after Colt for a green card and his money. Larissa stormed off in a huff, memorably shouting “WHO IS AGAINST THE QUEEN WILL DIE!”

3. B**ch A** Sl*t A** Wh*re

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno had a very smooth relationship by 90 Day Fiancestandards.

The pair seemed to genuinely like each other- unusual in the franchise- and they generally got along well.

Except when their families got involved.

Pedro has fought with Chantel’s family, Chantel has fought with Pedro’s family, and the Jimeno and Everett clans have fought against each other on the show. Their wild antics earned Chantel and Pedro their own spinoff- The Family Chantel, named after the strange nickname Pedro gave the Everetts- but a moment on 90 Day Fiance remains Chantel’s most memorable.

During a heated exchange with Pedro’s mother and sister, Nicole called Chantel a derogatory name in Spanish. “You just called me a f**king b**ch?” Chantel exclaimed.

“Yes,” Nicole emphatically replied in English.

“You are a f**king wh*re, and you will not disrespect me like this today. Good Night. B*ch a** sl*t a** wh*re.” Chantel quipped as she stormed off.

2. I like the view…NEH

Big Ed Brown starred in the last season of Before The 90 Days, and unfortunately, his love story with Filipina beauty Rose Vega didn’t work out.

But fortunately for viewers, Ed did give 90 Day one of its craziest scenes ever.

As Ed and Rose sat down together at a resort, Rose remarked, “I like the view.”

“You do?” Ed replied.

“Yes,” Rose affirmed.

“You’re my best view,” Ed said.

Rose responded with a simple, “Neh.”

The awkward exchange became a meme on TikTok, and stars from Addison Rae to Charli D’Amelio reenacted it. It’s certainly a line for the ages.

1. I can tote it, I just need your egg

Angela Deem is one of 90 Day Fiance’s biggest stars.

Angela, 55, fell in love with Michael, a Nigerian man who is 25 years her junior. Michael wants children of his own, but given Angela’s age, the couple knew that they may need assistance conceiving.

Angela found out from a doctor that while she probably could carry a baby, she didn’t have any remaining eggs to use for the IVF process. So she decided to turn to her daughter Skyla for help and asked Skyla to donate an egg.

“Don’t ask me to have y’alls child,” Skyla said, anticipating her mother’s question.

In one of the most quotable, memorable, and surprising moments in the franchise, Angela explained that she didn’t need Skyla to volunteer as a surrogate- in the simplest terms possible.

“I can tote it, I just need your egg,” Angela said.

If only Angela could explain all of reproductive medicine.